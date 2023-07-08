This could be the iPhone 15 Pro’s unique color

Alongside the familiar grays and silvers, Apple usually provides one special color when it unveils a new iPhone. For the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple will likely return to blue, according to the reliable leaker Unknownz21 in partnership with MacRumors.

This particular shade will be a dark blue with a gray tone, according to the leaker who has a pretty solid track record when it comes to predicting how unreleased Apple devices will look ahead of time.

As the included renders show, if accurate, it won’t be a million miles away from the Pacific Blue shade that Apple used with the iPhone 12 Pro models back in 2020:

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This is slightly darker, with more grey to accompany the expected titanium finish.

Previously, a deep red color was predicted for this year’s Pro handset, but Unknownz21 has apparently seen no sign of this color in the works. Indeed, the leaker is pretty bullish on that point:

Inviting anyone and everyone to show me something that proves the existence of the red iPhone 15 Pro.Prove me wrong and I’ll shut up about it. pic.twitter.com/U4hvKgYPV0June 29, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, MacRumors says it has seen “extensive evidence” that Apple is using the blue color on its iPhone 15 Pro prototypes, making it seem a likely bet to feature in the final lineup.

But there is one small caveat. “While we do know for a fact that this color exists, it’s always possible that it’s a test configuration, something to test the durability of the PVD coating on the new titanium material,” Unknownz21 tweeted. “I can’t guarantee they’ll actually end up using it.”

Just one detail - while we do know for a fact that this color exists, it’s always possible that it’s a test configuration, something to test the durability of the PVD coating on the new titanium material. I can’t guarantee they’ll actually end up using it. https://t.co/nNytl4kH19July 8, 2023 See more

If you don’t like the look of the blue shade, Apple will have other options available. MacRumors says you’ll also be able to get a titanium gray, space gray or silver model at launch. If you want something a bit less austere, the site claims that the regular iPhone 15 will ship in bright pink, blue and green shades.

If none of these appeal, other options may emerge further down the line, as the yellow iPhone 14 did back in March.

We’re expecting both the iPhone 15 and its Pro sibling to emerge in September as per usual. Rumored upgrades include Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera for the basic model, while the Pro version is expected to get a titanium build, the faster 3nm A17 chip and an "action button." The iPhone 15 Pro Max might get the series’ first periscope camera, too. All four models are rumored to finally adopt USB-C thanks to new European Union regulations.