The iPad Pro we really want might be delayed until 2021

If you were disappointed by the changes in the iPad Pro 2020, you might have to wait a while longer for a more significantly revamped model to come out. A new report has tipped the news that an iPad Pro with a brand new kind of display — one that's worth getting excited about — might not arrive this year.

This news comes via MacRumors, reporting on a Chinese analyst claim that the new iPad Pro may be delayed until early 2021. The report cites Jeff Pu of research firm GF Securities who said that a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro may be delayed due to the "complex panel design" of the Mini-LED displays.

A rising display technology, Mini-LEDs look to usurp OLED's dominance as the best kind of screen. Mini-LED screens use smaller LEDs (light emitting diodes) to power the backlight of these displays, and the results are stunning.

Mini-LED screens demoed at CES 2020 have greater contrast ratios, deeper black tones and much higher brightness. Oh, and they also don't suffer from the terrible burn-in problem that haunts OLED screens.

iPad Pro rumors have been a bit inconsistent this year. Before the iPad Pro 2020 came out in March, we'd heard that Apple was planning both that model and a 5G iPad Pro, which would feature an A14X chip. That powerful processor will hopefully bringing the speed gains we wanted but didn't get from last month's iPad Pro, if a new model is indeed coming.

This new iPad Pro is supposed to be one of up to 6 Mini-LED display-based devices that Apple had planned for Q3 of 2020, so this issue could also affect Apple's late-2020 MacBook Pro plans as well.

But something doesn't really add up with all of these potential Apple hardware launches. The iPhone maker rarely updates the same device twice in one year, and for the MacBook Pros and iPad Pros to both get multiple updates in the same year would be be a surprise for the company. We should have a better idea of Apple's upcoming hardware plans as its expected September iPhone 12 event draws closer.