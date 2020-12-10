The best TV deal of the year is in stock at Walmart right now

Whether you're a console gamer or an avid Netflix binger, Walmart is now offering one of the best TV deals of the year.

For a limited time, Walmart has the TCL 55-inch mini-LED 4K QLED Roku TV on sale for $578. That's $71 under Amazon's price and the first time this TV has been on sale. It's one of the best Walmart deals you'll find right now.

TCL 55" Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $649 now $578 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice TCL's 6-Series (R635) is our favorite value TV for 2020. This mid-range set has more premium features than most of the competition including 128 backlighting zones made up of hundreds of mini-LED lights, QLED technology, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and a THX Certified Game Mode. It's on sale for the first time ever. View Deal

In our TCL 6-Series Roku TV review, we loved the TV's overall performance and declared it the best TV value of 2020. It's even earned in spot in our best TV guide for 2020.

What makes this TV standout from the competition is its combination of mini-LED backlighting with QLED technology. It results in impressive color and brightness along with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on a non-OLED display. The features don't end there. The R635 also features a THX Certified Game Mode, which makes this TV one of the best gaming TVs around. (It's an excellent pick for PS5 or Xbox Series X owners — if you're one of the lucky gamers to own one of the new consoles). Add to that the excellent Roku TV platform and you have the best value TV of the year.

This TV didn't go on sale for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, which makes today's sale extra special. So get this TV while it's still in stock.

