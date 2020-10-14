PC gaming doesn’t have to be expensive, but if you want high-end specs prices do creep up a bit. The same goes for throwing portability into the mix, which is why Prime Day deals are worth paying attention to.

We’ve picked out three brilliant gaming laptops that are on sale for Prime Day. And there’s something here for every budget. Here are the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals right now.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop under $800

Dell G3 15 3500 gaming laptops: was $872 now $742 @ Amazon

A laptop with great specs that doesn’t break the bank. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10th gen Intel i5 processors, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti (with 4GB of DDR 6 memory) four USB ports, and a 512GB SSD. Now even better value with 15% off.View Deal

Best Prime Day gaming laptop under $1,300

Razer Blade 15 Base: Was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Pay more, get better specs, that’s the way it works with the Base model Razer Blade 15. It comes packing a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, an Intel i7 processor, 256GB SSD, RGB lighting, Wi-Fi 6, gigabit ethernet, plus three USB ports including USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. Now $300 off at AmazonView Deal

Best Prime Day gaming laptop under $2,000

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Getting bigger with a 17.3-inch laptop that still keeps things thin and light. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a NVIDIA RTX 2070, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also VR ready, and thanks to Prime Day it’s $100 cheaper than normal.View Deal

