PC gaming doesn’t have to be expensive, but if you want high-end specs prices do creep up a bit. The same goes for throwing portability into the mix, which is why Prime Day deals are worth paying attention to.
We’ve picked out three brilliant gaming laptops that are on sale for Prime Day. And there’s something here for every budget. Here are the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals right now.
Best Prime Day gaming laptop under $800
Dell G3 15 3500 gaming laptops: was $872 now $742 @ Amazon
A laptop with great specs that doesn’t break the bank. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10th gen Intel i5 processors, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti (with 4GB of DDR 6 memory) four USB ports, and a 512GB SSD. Now even better value with 15% off.View Deal
Best Prime Day gaming laptop under $1,300
Razer Blade 15 Base: Was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Pay more, get better specs, that’s the way it works with the Base model Razer Blade 15. It comes packing a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, an Intel i7 processor, 256GB SSD, RGB lighting, Wi-Fi 6, gigabit ethernet, plus three USB ports including USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. Now $300 off at AmazonView Deal
Best Prime Day gaming laptop under $2,000
MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,999 @ Amazon
Getting bigger with a 17.3-inch laptop that still keeps things thin and light. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a NVIDIA RTX 2070, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also VR ready, and thanks to Prime Day it’s $100 cheaper than normal.View Deal
Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon
- Amazon devices: save on Fire TVs, Alexa speakers, Kindles
- Apple AirPods: was $249 now $199
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Revlon, Maybelline, more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Clothing: save on Calvin Klein, Dickies, Timberland, and more
- Echo Dot: was $49 now $18
- Echo Show 5 w/ Cam: was $124 now $49
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Nautilus, and more
- Furniture: deals on office chairs, nightstands, and dressers
- Google Pixel 5: was $799 now $449
- Halloween decor: deals on costumes, candy, and decor
- Headphones: deals from $8
- HP ChromeBook 11: was $285 now $255
- TV sales: deals from $79
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: up to 30% off Lego sets
- Mattresses: deals on Casper, Tuft & Needle
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Pet food/supplies: up to 40% off food and treats
- PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $65
- Snacks: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Snow boots: save on Columbia, Sorel, Uggs, and more
- Sony WHXB900N Headphones: was $246 now $123
- Super Mario Party: was $59 now $39
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39