The best Cyber Monday deals 2019

Today's Cyber Monday deals are here and throughout the entire day every retailer on the planet is going to offer their best sales of the year in an all-out retailer brawl for your attention.

Today's Cyber Monday deals are expected to undercut prices we saw last week, and in many occasions that's exactly what we're seeing. Some of this morning's doorbuster Cyber Monday deals include the 2019 MacBook Pro (13-inch) at an all-time price low at Best Buy, a massive Chromebook sale at Amazon, and steep discounts on air fryers like the Ninja Foodie. In some cases, prices are about $50 cheaper than they were last week.

We're also (finally) seeing good Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals in the form of bundles and free credits. Gamers can also take advantage of epic discounts on Xbox Game Pass and Sony PlayStation Plus memberships.

That said, there are a few deals we're hoping to see today. We've yet to see any discounts on the new Amazon Echo Buds and we've also not seen any deals on the excellent Bose 700.

A few things to keep in mind throughout the day. Many — if not all — major retailers are offering next-day shipping. Walmart and Best Buy, for instance, are offering expedited shipping and no membership is required. Of course, if you're a Prime member, Amazon is offering next-day shipping on hundreds of items.

Also, if you're shopping for a new laptop, smartphone, tablet, or game console — a new round of tariffs between the U.S. and China could impact prices come December 15. That means if you see a good price now, jump on it because it may not show up again.

The Tom's Guide crew is working around the clock spotlighting today's best Cyber Monday deals from all retailers. So watch this space for the latest and greatest savings on tech, toys, home and more.

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals right now

Adidas.com: 30% off almost everything!

30% off almost everything! Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops

Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops Amazon.com: Cyber Monday deals now on

Cyber Monday deals now on B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more

Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now

Shop Cyber Monday now Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items

Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items Dell: Save up to 50% on PCs and electronics

Save up to 50% on PCs and electronics Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals

Up 67% off travel deals HP.com: Up to 65% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops

Up to 65% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops Lenovo.com: Up to 56% off ThinkPad laptops

Up to 56% off ThinkPad laptops Lowes.com: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more

Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more Microsoft.com: $500 off Surface Book 2 and more

$500 off Surface Book 2 and more Mixbook.com: 45% off photobooks via "BF19"

45% off photobooks via MyHeritage.com: DNA kits now just $39 each

DNA kits now just $39 each Newegg.com: Sales on printers, PCs, graphics cards, SSDs

Sales on printers, PCs, graphics cards, SSDs Nike.com: - up to 25% of the Cyber Sale

- up to 25% of the Cyber Sale Otterbox.com: 25% off phone cases etc + free shipping

25% off phone cases etc + free shipping Purple.com: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses

Up to $400 off Purple mattresses REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide

Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide Rosetta Stone : Learn a language with big discounts

Learn a language with big discounts Verizon FiOS: Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV

Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online

Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online Walmart.com: - Biggest ever sale

- Biggest ever sale Xfinity: 150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles

The Best Cyber Monday Deals

Disney Plus (12 months): was $69 now $59

Already Disney Plus is getting a Cyber Monday price cut. Today only, you can get a 1-year Disney Plus membership for $59. That's $10 off and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen this morning. For our money, the service is killing it with The Mandalorian. View Deal

New Nintendo Switch w/ Mario + Rabbids and Starlink: was $419 now $299 @ Best Buy

This killer Switch bundle gets you the latest model with better battery life alongside free copies of Mario + Rabbids and Starlink. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals for Nintendo Switch fans. View Deal

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

It's back! Amazon once again has the 2017 MacBook Air at an all-time price low of $649.99. Yes, it's an older model, but it's the cheapest Mac laptop you'll ever see. Even better, it still impresses us with its comfortable keyboard, long battery life, and a generous number of ports. Perfect for students or cash-strapped Mac fans. View Deal

TCL 75" 4 Series 4K Roku TV: was $899 now $599

TCL's TVs offer excellent value, and this 75-inch, 4K 4 Series set with Roku is a perfect example. Not only are you getting a massive panel, but the picture quality is quite good, too, especially at $300 off. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals this morning.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer: was $538 now $239 @ Amazon

This beautiful retro-styled mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, which lets you mix up to four loaves in a single batch. It comes with three mixing attachments (whisk, kneader, and beater) and a grinder attachment for mincing and grating. View Deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Target

Get the new iPad now at its lowest price ever — at least while supplies last. Apple's most popular tablet now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. You also get long battery life and Touch ID. With this iPad deal, you'll save $99 on the latest model with 32GB of storage. Act quickly, though, because this deal has been going in and out of stock. (Amazon has also offered this $229 price on the iPad, but that deal appears and disappears, too.) It applies to the Space Gray and Gold models only.View Deal

New Nintendo Switch w/ 128GB microSD card and Ematic controller: $299 @ Walmart

Rather than packing games, this Switch bundle features two necessary accessories: a 128GB official SanDisk memory card, which you'll need to download and store games from the Nintendo eShop, and a controller, which will help you play titles like Breath of the Wild on the big screen. And it costs just as much as what you'd typically pay for a Switch alone.View Deal

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $164 @ Best Buy

One of the season's most popular gifts is going for $35 off from Best Buy right now. And not only are you getting Apple's second-generation AirPods, but you're also getting the wireless charging case, which allows you to top up your buds simply by setting them down on a Qi charger. To sweeten the offer, Apple throws in a free 4 months of Apple Music for those who have never used the service before.View Deal

Hulu: was $5.99 per month now just $1.99 per month

Ditch cable once and for all with this epic deal from Hulu. It drops the $5.99/mo fee for Hulu's ad-supported service to just $1.99/mo for the next 12 months. That's the second-best price we've ever seen for this top streaming service. View Deal

Buy a Fire Edition TV, get a free Echo Dot: from $99 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, buy any Fire Edition TV set at Best Buy (all of them are on sale) and you'll get a free Echo Dot. That's one of the best Fire TV deals we've seen. It's actually cheaper than Amazon, which is not bundled a free Echo Dot. TVs start at $99.99. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-month subscription): was $45 now $1 @ Microsoft

This is one deal no Xbox or PC gamer can afford to miss. For nearly nothing, you'll get three months of Xbox Live Gold plus Xbox Game Pass, which offers access to more than 100 high-quality games, including The Outer Worlds, Gears 5, Metro 2033 Redux, Dirt Rally 2.0 and Halo Wars 2.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

One of the hottest games of the moment is now at an all-time price low. Walmart has the Star Wars: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on sale for $49.99. That undercuts Amazon's price for the same game by $20. It's also an all-time price low. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: was $10 now $0 @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that lets you access millions of books, magazines, and audiobooks on a variety of devices, for one flat monthly fee. Currently, you can sign up for three months and pay nothing. Or do six months for $29.97. Deal is valid through December 31. View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149

The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. Consoles don't get any cheaper than this! View Deal

Tile Sticker 4-pack with free Google Nest Mini: was $89 now $74

This killer package gets you four Tile Sticker key finders, a year subscription to Tile Premium and a free Google Nest Mini smart speaker (normally $29) all for just $74. View Deal

Expedia: Up to 67% off travel deals

Get a jump start on your next vacation with Expedia's sitewide Cyber Monday sale. They're taking up to 67% off select hotel stays. View Deal

Logitech G903: was $150 now $65 @ Best Buy

The Logitech G903 is perhaps the best wireless gaming mouse you can get, thanks to its perfect signal fidelity, a customizable design and excellent software. You'll usually pay $150 for this premium mouse, but right now, you can get it for just $65, after a price cut.View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: Was $219 now $99 @ Staples

This cheap Chromebook is now a ridiculously low $99. It's ideally for students who just need a machine that handles the basics, and it's rated for 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Xbox One X Star Wars Bundle: was $499 now $349

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: up to 50% off DNA kits

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Amazon is taking 50% off select kits. View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z: was $1,299 now $449 @ HP

This has got to be one of the most epic laptop deals we've seen all year. Currently, HP has its Pavilion 15z Touch on sale for $449.99. It normally sells for $1,299. Only thing we'd recommend is upgrading to a 1080p screen for $50 more.View Deal

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly crisp foods sans the extra fat. It's 50% off. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @ Amazon

For new subscribers only, sign up for Amazon Music and get 4 months for just $0.99. Subsequent months are $9.99 (or you can cancel anytime after your free trial). Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

While we haven't reviewed this RoboVac, we liked the RoboVac11S as a "budget" option, even though that model was more expensive, at $239. And the 25C is better, with greater suction power (1,500 Pa vs 1,300 Pa). It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant as well as EufyHome app support.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (unlocked, 512GB): was $1,199 now $899

This deal on Samsung's popular phablet, courtesy of Microsoft via its eBay outlet, lops $400 off the price of one of 2019's best phones. With 512GB of onboard storage, you won't need to spring for a microSD card for more storage. What's more, because this device is unlocked, you could take it to any carrier you like.View Deal

Cyber Monday Amazon Device Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. It's $5 shy of its all-time price low.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24.99 at Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and quick navigation through a variety of menus, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant and play games. It's back at its all-time price low.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever and one of the best Cyber Monday deals you'll find for tablets. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. View Deal

Cyber Monday TV Deals

Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $399 now $189 @ Walmart

One of the cheapest 4K TVs ever, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV (U515CV-U), delivers UHD resolution, 4 HDMI ports and a 60Hz refresh rate for just $189. It's not a smart TV, but at this price, who cares?View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Samsung 6 Series 4K TV (70-inch): was $899 now $599

It's a massive screen with massive savings. This 70-inch smart TV will let you watch all your favorite movies, TV shows, and sporting events in gorgeous 4K resolution. Thanks to all the built-in apps, your multimedia options are almost limitless.

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $199

This JVC 43-inch 4K Roku TV costs less than similarly sized Amazon Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. We also like that it comes with Roku's excellent OS baked right in. View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $419

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $130 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $530

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the biggest HDTV in Walmart's current Early Deals Drop sale. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform.View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $549

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's available at an incredible discount: $379 off at Amazon.View Deal

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 now $1,499

The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $800 off. View Deal

LG 65" Nano 8 Series Smart TV: was $1,199 now $696 @ Amazon

This LG Nano 8 Smart TV features more than a billion colors for true-to-life picture quality. It features built-in Alexa, so you can play music, control other smart home devices, and get news using simple voice commands.View Deal

Sony 55-inch X800G 4K TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's 55-inch X800G series TV has a lot going for it, including a 4K HDR picture, the sleek Android TV OS and four HDMI ports, which should be enough for any game consoles or streaming players you choose to hook up. Best Buy has slashed $300 off its usual price.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR TV: was $499 now $228 @ Walmart

The Samsung UN43NU6900 measures 43 inches across, and features a full 4K HDR picture. With Samsung's Universal Guide, you can access some of the most popular streaming apps right from your TV. The current Cyber Monday sale slashes $272 from the usual retail price.View Deal

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save big on the 128GB configuration of this detachable laptop. With its excellent 2736 x 1824 display, speedy Core i3 performance, and comfortable keyboard, you'll want to take it everywhere. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $999

Amazon has the new Surface Laptop 3 on sale from $899. That's the cheapest price we've seen for Microsoft's svelte new laptop. The base model packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019): was $999 now $862 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is hands-down our favorite Windows laptop. It packs a stunning 13.3-inch display and all configs come with a 10th-gen Intel processor. All models are on sale from $879.99 ($120 off) via coupon code "SAVE12". The base model includes a Core i3-10110U CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,188 @ Amazon

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,188, which is about $200 off. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II (17.3", 512GB SSD, RTX 2070): was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

If you want even more power from your ROG gaming laptop, this gets you an enormous 17-inch display, a colorful but ergonomic keyboard, striking looks and a bunch of processing power to take on the most demanding tasks.

HP Envy 13 (Core i7): was $999 now $649 @ HP

Our favorite laptop for college students is now $350 off. The Envy is an incredible machine that offers a slim chassis, fast performance and long battery life. The model on sale has a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $899

The Asus ROG Strix GL531GU is one of Asus' premier gaming laptops. It boasts a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's now $400 off at Walmart. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 256GB SSD: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs better-than-average specs, including a Core i5-8250U CPU and 256GB SSD. It's $130 off and at an all-time price low. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals for laptop shoppers on a tight budget. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299

This military-grade laptop is the first Chromebook with a built-in fingerprint reader. It sports a 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook. View Deal

Cyber Monday Headphones Deals

Bose SoundSport True Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $169

These Bose earbuds are geared for gym rats who want a pair of buds that are as tough as nails. Available in blue, black or orange, the earbuds last five hours on a charge with 10 additional hours from the charging case. One of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen from Bose. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – was $199.95 now $79.95 @ Amazon

This special edition version of the popular Sennheiser HD 4.50 is a must-have for audiophiles who want Sennheiser sound with noise-cancelling capabilities. The fact that it’s listed lower than the standard version is happily surprising.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278

Sony’s flagship headphones are the noise-cancelling 'phones you really want. The amount of functionality programmed into these cans is leaps and bounds ahead of competitors.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $139 @ Amazon

Looking for the perfect pair of workout buds? The Jabra Elite Active 65t are small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off. View Deal

Klipsch T5 Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

With up to 8 hours of battery life and aptX and AAC conversion technology, the Klipsch T5 buds deliver long lasting high-quality audio. For a limited time, they're $50 off which marks an all time price low for these AirPods alternatives. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $300 now $129 @ Amazon

These wireless headphones give you booming sound and long-battery life. For a limited time, you can get them for $171 off their regular retail price. Amazon is currently beating Best Buy's price by $20, so act quickly before these are gone.View Deal

Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Save $100 on this versatile robot vacuum deal with solid suction power (1,500 Pa) and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant as well as EufyHome app support. Save $100 right now. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Amazon deals you'll see. View Deal

Nest Learning Thermostat (v3): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Even after you've knocked $70 off the Nest Learning Thermostat, this smart thermostat can help you save more money with its home and away assist modes and auto-schedule modes. And it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock was $79.99 now $39.99

The best smart alarm clock with Google Assistant, the Lenovo smart clock is small and unobtrusive, but has a bright touchscreen and good speakers for you to play music, get traffic and weather, and control smart home devices. This deal also includes 90 days of Pandora Premium and 30 days of SiriusXM for free.View Deal

August Smart Lock: was $150 now $5 @ Amazon

What happens when you take a great budget lock and pick off practically half the price? August's Smart Lock is now $55, which is absolutely insane. One of the best Cyber Monday deals of the entire season. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is here and it's already gotten a significant discount to $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Switch Lite with $25 free Amazon credit (code 'UUDDLRLRBA')

You can buy whatever you want with $25 in Amazon money. That could chop a good portion of of a AAA game like Luigi's Mansion, or it could get you a free carrying case for your cute new handheld.View Deal

New Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids and Starlink: was $419 now $299 at Best Buy

This killer Switch bundle gets you the latest model with better battery life alongside free copies of Mario + Rabbids and Starlink.View Deal

Gears 5 for Xbox One: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Gears 5 is a big, bold, and beautiful with a refreshing campaign and various multiplayer options. Amazon currently has The Coalition's new third-person shooter on sale for $30 off for the downloadable version, which is an all-time price low.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Gray): was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Each Switch Joy-Con has an accelerometer and a gyro sensor built-in. They may be used individually or as a pair and deliver over 6 hours of battery life depending on the game. Grab a pair now for $20 off at Amazon, which undercuts Walmart's price by $10.



Dell 27" G-Sync Monitor: was $599 now $329 @ Best Buy

This 27-inch QHD gaming monitor features G-Sync technology and a 144Hz refresh rate to offer smooth graphics and gameplay. It's now $270 off, making for its lowest price ever. View Deal

Dell UltraSharp U2717D 27" QHD monitor: was $599 now $229

This 27-inch Dell monitor sports a 1440p resolution, and is part of Dell's UltraSharp series of monitors, which indicates superior color representation and accuracy. It's not necessarily the best for response times when gaming, but if you're searching for a display that is well rounded for work, play and everything in between, this is a safe pick at more than $300 off for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: was $59 now $38

The Sony PS4 features a multitouch, clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack for upgraded audio options.

Cyber Monday Toy Deals

Top toys at Walmart: up to 50% off @Walmart

Walmart has some of the hottest toys of the holiday season available for up to 50% off, including Talking Elmo, Disney Peek-A-Boo Plush, Toy Store figures and LEGO sets.View Deal

Funko Pop! Toys: from $2.98 @ Walmart

Walmart has a ton of Funko Pop toys on sale for as little as $3, as well as a lot of hot exclusives including the new 10-inch Deadpool in multiple colors.View Deal

Star Wars Scream Saber Toy: was $29 now $22 @ Walmart

Just in time for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this toy lightsaber lets your kid live out their Star Wars fantasies and record their own custom lightsaber noises.View Deal

Cyber Monday Appliance Deals

NuWave 3-Qt. Brio Air Fryer: was $100 now $49.99 @ Amazon

This affordable air fryer has digital temperature controls, six preset menu selections and a patented fry-pan basket. It's easy to clean and all removable parts are dishwasher-safe.View Deal

Black+Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer: was $150 now $79.99

This midrange air fryer features two convection fans to keep the cooking temperature constant. The non-stick surface and dishwasher-safe basket make it a cinch to clean.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo 60 6Qt: was $99.95 now $49 at Walmart

The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker, slower cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer in one. The device is easy to clean and comes with several accessories. It's the best Instant Pot Black Friday deal yet.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3Qt: was $79.99 now $59.86 at Walmart

Cook faster with this 3 quart capacity Instant Pot. It has 7 functions in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer.



Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender: was $41 now $29

From the most trustworthy name in blenders comes this affordable model that blends, chops, purees and grates with raw American mechanical power. There's nothing "smart" about this blender -- it'll probably survive a nuclear war. View Deal

Instant Pot Ace 60 Blender: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

This blender has 8 smart One Touch programs for making smoothies, purees, ice cream, soup, and various nut milks. And who doesn't love a good nut milk? The blender even has a hot soup function that can cook raw vegetables before pureeing them.View Deal

Whirlpool 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,499 now $1,599

This highly popular Whirlpool model offers 24.5 cubic feet, includes a filtered water dispenser and ice maker, and features handy tap controls for chilling food quickly. View Deal

Samsung 25.5-cu ft French Door Refrigerator: was $1,999 now $999

This popular refrigerator packs a stainless steel exterior, Twin Cooling Plus technology for maintaining multiple humidity levels, and a built-in ice maker.View Deal

Electrolux 4.4 cu-ft Front-Load Washer: was $1,199 now $998

Our favorite overall washing machine, this top Electrolujx model offers SmartBoost technology for the most through possible wash and an Adaptive Dispenser that supports all degergent types.View Deal

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off. View Deal

Dyson V7 Absolute was $349, now $199 at Dyson

This vacuum cleaner deal includes six attachments and a docking station, plus your choice of one extra cleaning kit for free. View Deal

Cyber Monday Camera Deals

GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle was $499, now $349 @ Best Buy

This bundle includes GoPro's newest action camera as well as a selfie stick, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC Memory Card, and spare rechargeable battery.View Deal

Nikon D7500 DSLR Two Lens Kit: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Nikon D7500 is a great intermediate DSLR that can record video at 4K resolution. Plus, both lenses — the 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 and 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 — have vibration reduction, which lets you take better handheld photos. This deal also comes with $20 Adobe Photoshop Elements or Adobe Premiere Elements, as well as a $25 credit or 8x8 Photo Book at ShutterflyView Deal

Sony A6000 w/ 2 lenses: was $1000 now $598 @ Amazon

The A6000 has a 24MP APS-C sensor, 179 autofocus points, and can shoot at up to 11 frames per second. While neither lens is particularly fast—the 16-50mm lens has minimum f/stop range of 3.5-5.6, while the 55-210mm lens is f/4.5-6.3—they should more than suffice for newbies.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7 II w/ 28-70mm lens: was $1,599 now $999

Sony's excellent full-frame mirrorless camera takes excellent shots with its 24.3MP sensor, and 5-axis in-body stabilization means steadier shots in low light. The included 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens doesn't have the widest aperture, but is pretty versatile for the price.View Deal

Cyber Monday Photo Book Deals

Mixbook online prints: up to 55% off sitewide

From matte photo books to cards and home decor festooned with your photos, Mixboox will take up to 55% off. Just use coupon "BF19" for a promotion that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 1. View Deal

Shutterfly: 50% off nearly everything

This weekend, Shutterfly says it's taking 50% off everything through Sunday with no coupon code. (If you use coupon code "TENFREE," though you can enjoy 10 to 20 free cards on top of your 50% savings.) Discounts include 50% off photo books, with 40 to 50% discounts on additional pages.View Deal

Picaboo: Buy one photo book, get one free

Picaboo's BOGO offer applies to classic photo books and seamless lay flat books. Other items subject to the BOGO offer include calendars, mugs, ornaments, canvas, metal prints, cards, photo panels, notebooks, journals, and mouse pads. You'll need to use promo code "BOGOFRIDAY19" for this offer, which expires on Dec. 2.View Deal

Cyber Monday Health and Fitness Deals

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199.95, now $149 @ Walmart

Fitbit's newest smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display — a first for Fitbit — and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2.View Deal

Apple Watch S5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 @ Amazon

Apple's flagship smartwatch is now at its lowest price ever. New features include an all-ways on Retina display and better power management. Amazon lists the sale price as $379, but during checkout it'll drop to $354.99 for Prime members.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249.99 now $129 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is $150 off right now. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running yoga, swimming and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: up to 50% off DNA kits @ Amazon

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Amazon is taking 50% off select kits. View Deal

Cyber Monday Cable Bundle Deals

Verizon FiOS Bundle: Free Disney Plus for 1 year and free Galaxy buds or $100 Visa card

Switch to Verizon Fios Gigabit Internet and Custom TV package, and you'll get Disney Plus free for one year. Even better, choose between a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds or a $100 prepaid Visa card. Offer is valid through Cyber Monday.View Deal

Xfinity Cable TV + Internet: Free $150 Visa gift card

Sign up for select X1 Double Play packages such as an X1 Starter Pro Double Play ($79.99/month) or X1 Preferred Double Play ($114.99/month) package, and you'll get a $150 Visa gift card.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals and U.S. tariffs

Heads up, shoppers. On December, 15, a new round of Trump tariffs will go into effect. The 15% tariffs will affect laptops, tablets, and game consoles. While it's anyone's guess how the tariffs will affect Cyber Monday deals, we predict retailers will heavily discount these categories on Cyber Monday (to avoid the December 15 taxes). Bottom line: If you spot a good Cyber Monday deal on a device you want, don't hesitate to buy it because it may not be as cheap post December 15.

Cyber Monday deals to set new record in 2019

Cyber Monday is expected to shatter records in 2019, according to Adobe Analytics' Holiday Forecast 2019. The report states that Cyber Monday will become the largest — and fastest — growing online shopping day of the year with $9.4 billion in sales, an 18.9 percent increase year over year (YoY).

The report also states that online sales between 7pm and 11pm (PT) — the golden hours of online retail — will drive over $3 billion in revenue. What will consumers be shopping for? Adobe's holiday forecast predicts Nintendo Switch deals will be in high demand along with Cyber Monday deals on games like Pokemon Sword and Shield and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Cyber Monday deals Week?

For the past two years, we've seen retailers try to extend their Cyber Monday deals buy calling them Cyber Week deals. There is no such thing as Cyber Week. That term is being used by retailers to encourage consumers to continue shopping well after Cyber Monday ends.

However, keep in mind that Cyber Monday isn't the end of the holiday shopping season. After Cyber Monday, you have roughly two more weeks to shop for the holidays. The best deals will occur over the 5-day period that begins on Thanksgiving (some call it the Turkey 5), but if you miss a deal it's likely it'll be offered again before Christmas. It's not guaranteed you'll get the same price, but generally speaking — it won't be that far off.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a term created by the National Retail Federation to describe the first Monday after Thanksgiving. In 2005, the NRF — an organization that represents retailers, chain restaurants, and grocery stores — celebrated the first Cyber Monday in an effort to encourage people to shop online.

At the time, Black Friday was largely an in-store shopping holiday, so online retailers were left out of the picture. Cyber Monday, however, was created to let online retailers play a bigger role in the holiday season.

So initially, the made-up holiday was intended for online stores only. (Think Newegg versus a big-box retailer like Walmart). As online shopping grew in popularity, so did Cyber Monday. Today, Cyber Monday is essentially a free for all where both online and big-box retailers offer a second round of steep holiday discounts. The emphasis on online-only stores isn't as strong, since most big-box retailers now have a strong online presence.