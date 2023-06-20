A modest Italian beef sandwich shop transforms when you watch The Bear season 2 on Hulu. Yes, chef, one of the breakout shows of 2022 is back one year later, as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his work-family — plus lifelong friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) who talks like he's a cousin — are finally building the titular restaurant.

The Bear season 2 streaming details The Bear season 2 hits Hulu Thursday (June 22).

Time: 12:01 a.m. ET / 9:01 p.m. (Wed) PT / 5:01 a.m. BST / 3:01 p.m. AEDT

Where: Hulu (U.S.) and — later — Disney Plus (internationally)



Creating The Bear won't come easy, though. We already know the team is running out of cash, but everyone's got something to prove. Take Sydney (Ayo Edibiri), who is trying to make sure she's a pivotal part of this new restaurant. Formerly, she was just Carmy's pick to revive the aging shop, and an interloper to the staff. Now, she wants to be top brass.

Does that mean pushing someone else out? Richie, of course, sees the switch from the old to the new as a threat to his position in the team. Can he fit into the elevated dining world that Carmy and Syd aim to bring The Bear to?

There's also the big meta question of whether the staff of The Bear will be taken seriously in this new world. Customers who pay more expect more in terms of hospitality, as do investors.

Here's everything you need to watch The Bear season 2. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch The Bear season 2 online in the U.S.

All episodes debut together.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives like Prey. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch The Bear season 2 in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Even though Hulu is not available in the U.K., Canada or Australia — Disney Plus is.

The Bear season 2 drops on Disney Plus in Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, but nearly a month later, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

The Bear season 2 cast

The Bear's cast remains mostly the same for season 2: