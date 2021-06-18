Surprise iPad Pro deal knocks $100 off Apple's new 12.9-inch tablet

Get ready for a weekend of epic deals. With Prime Day right around the corner, we're seeing a massive surge in iPad deals. Even Apple's 2021 tablets are getting a price cut.

Currently, Amazon has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB/2021) on sale for $1,099. That's $100 off and one of the best early Prime Day iPad deals we've seen.

Editor's Choice deal 12.9" iPad Pro (256GB/2021): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which makes it the fastest tablet Apple has ever made. It also features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which offers higher brightness than any other iPad. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. The 256GB model is now $100 off and the price same price as the entry-level 128GB tablet. View Deal

The Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the fastest iPad Apple has ever made, thanks to its new M1 processor. In our iPad Pro 2021 12.9-inch review, Apple's new tablet scored 7,298 on our Geekbench 5 test, which is a huge leap from the 4,720 score we saw from the 2020 iPad Pro.

The new iPad Pro also packs an impressive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that offers peak brightness of 1,588 nits. However, you'll need HDR images and/or video to really enjoy the screen's true capacity. Nevertheless, it's still an impressive display with stellar picture quality and crispness. Simply put, none of its rivals come even close to matching the screen on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

It is pricey, so this tablet is definitely made for professionals. However, at $100 off — it's now the cheapest it's ever been.