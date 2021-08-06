Stranger Things season 4 teaser just revealed — and 2022 release

We've been waiting for a Stranger Things season 4 release date, and Netflix finally delivered ... sort of. In the caption of a new teaser shared online, Netflix revealed that "Stranger Things returns in 2022."

Yes, we haven't gotten a specific release date, nor a release window. Instead, we've just got the wide-open range of 2022, which we've pretty much expected all along. And so what's the biggest interesting news here? Well, it's all about hair.

As you'll see above and below, the trailer is mostly about the past. We see all of the fireworks, the kids looking afraid and concerned and the monster that took over the mall. Then, we've got Dustin being shocked and awed and brief moments around the upside-down, including a shot with Sheriff Hopper's hat clearly visible in a silhouette.

It's basically a lot of shots of the past, including the gang in their Ghostbusters Halloween costumes.

The new stuff in the Stranger Things season 4 trailer

The big stuff happens around 17 seconds in, with an ominous clock chiming, and then a shot of Eleven, who appears to have both a new haircut (look at those bangs) and officers of some kind restraining her. Then Mike says, "Something is coming, and it's almost here."

Then we also get to see a bit of Hopper's new look, shaved bald, walking around in a parka with a flamethrower. Then a car's on fire, a new cheerleader character performs a routine, D&D dice roll and Eleven (younger?) is back in a facility (that might be the same one where she was tested on).

2022 is what we expected for Stranger Things season 4

Maybe Netflix thinks nobody was paying attention to Stranger Things season 4 release date rumors, but a 2022 release date window was so obvious that it's underwhelming to learn it now.

We knew to expect 2022 when Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) told Fanmio that "Season 4 ... it should be out sometime next year, hopefully." Then David Harbour (Sheriff Hopper) told Jimmy Kimmel Live that he thinks the show "should be done" shooting in August, which — knowing the time it takes to finish post-production — would easily push to 2022.

At this point, we think April 2022 is a possible month, based on past wrap-to-release time spans. But we'll have to wait and see.