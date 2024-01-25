Still need a Valentine’s Day gift? Here’s 15 fab ideas for under AU$100

There’s less than three weeks left until Valentine’s Day (February 14) arrives, and while that means there’s still plenty of time to secure your special someone a gift they’ll treasure (even when taking shipping time into consideration), the countdown is definitely on.

It can be hard to narrow down a gift with so many options out there, so we’ve dug through Amazon’s Valentine’s Day gift options to find the top 15 gifts for under AU$100. From tech to everyday essentials, there’s a gift here to suit any taste or need, and keep your partner happy — at least until the next anniversary or holiday rolls around.

Don’t fear if you feel the clock ticking away — Amazon Prime members even get one-day free shipping for eligible Sydney and Melbourne suburbs, so provided you order in the next week or two, you’ll be able to stay out of the doghouse with a special gift your loved one will truly cherish — all without breaking the bank.

Amazon Valentine's Day gifts under AU$100

Echo Pop smart speaker | AU$79 Tech lovers will be delighted with the adorable little Echo Pop smart speaker, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg either — it’s Amazon’s latest budget option for bringing Alexa into the house, regularly dropping down to AU$29 from its RRP of AU$79 during sales. It comes in four delightful colours, including a stunning purple colourway, to suit just about any aesthetic. Read the full Amazon Echo Pop review

Ravensburger jigsaw puzzles | From AU$25 Jigsaw puzzles are a timeless activity that are enjoyed by almost everyone, and if you want to tackle one with your dearest on February 14, Ravensburger has a massive selection of stunning puzzles available on Amazon. These puzzles are no joke either — they’re regularly used by professionals who compete in speed puzzling competitions throughout the world, so you and your lover can take on the challenge and work together against the clock, or just enjoy the process of putting together a stunning picture.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) | AU$79 Sure, a Fire TV Stick isn’t particularly romantic, but if your other half is frustrated with their TV’s smarts and included apps, this is a gift that will be appreciated for a long time to come. This device is an easy way to level up your TV, giving you high-quality video streams without a hitch, but just note you’ll only be able to watch 4K content if your TV’s resolution supports it. Netflix, Binge, Disney Plus and more are all available to use via Amazon’s streamer, but it does stick Prime Video’s content front and centre. Read the full Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review

Fog of Love board game | AU$72.23 (save AU$7.77) Love board games? Spend a cosy night in with your significant other playing Fog of Love. In this two-player storytelling game, you and your partner will each control a character whose goal is to satisfy their own destiny. No two games will play the same, as you’ll have trait, occupation and feature cards that, along with your destiny cards, you’ll draw and discard during the game. Beautifully designed, Fog of Love is a great game for new and seasoned players who want to experience both the ups and downs of a relationship.

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer | $85 (save AU$4.95) While you might not get a salon-quality hair dryer for under AU$100, there’s some great budget options to spoil your loved one with, and although they might not come with all the bells and whistles, they’ll certainly get the job done for a much lower price. The Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer is one such example, coming in a beautiful green colourway and accompanied by both a diffuser and fast-dry concentrator attachments so it’s suitable for a variety of different hair types

Bose SoundLink Micro | AU$99.95 (save AU$70) The Bose SoundLink Micro is made for lovers of the great outdoors. It’s a small and unassuming Bluetooth speaker, but that makes it perfect for taking out on day trips like hikes and picnics. It comes with a strap so it can be attached to bags or bikes, and it’s also waterproof and dustproof up to the IP67 standard, so you can take it to the beach or have it by the pool without a worry. For a portable speaker of its size, it gets surprisingly loud with strong bass to boot.

Sony WF-C500 | AU$98 (save AU$51.95) We typically think of Sony’s earbuds as high performing at a premium price, but the brand has thankfully brought some of its top features to a more affordable package. The Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are now 35% off on Amazon, bringing them down to just AU$98 — an absolute bargain in our eyes. If your partner loves powerful bass, they’ll be equally smitten with what these Sony earbuds have to offer. Read the full Sony WF-C500 review

LetPot indoor smart herb garden | AU$76.50 (save AU$8.50) Imagine a delicious meal cooked with fresh ingredients in the comfort of your own home. That could be on the cards if you get your partner an indoor smart herb garden like this one from LetPot for just AU$76.50. Great for plant lovers and home chefs, these indoor planters offer self-watering features and in-app support to ensure any home-grown delicacies thrive, even with minimum care. They’re compact too — so if your partner has always dreamed of cultivating their own garden but has limited outdoor space, this gift will be a winner.

Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame Camera | From AU$79.95 There’s something special about a retro film camera, and the Kodak Ektar H35 is a nice blend of nostalgia and functionality — it’s a 35mm film camera that’s lightweight, stylish and simple to use, making it a fantastic gift for the budding photographer in your life. If they prefer to capture photographs that will print out on the spot, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is another great option in a range of pastel colours that’s currently on sale for AU$99 (it has a RRP of AU$119).

Huski Wine Cooler | AU$84.99 Wines such as champagne are best served cold, so if you’re looking for a gift to spoil a wine connoisseur with, the Huski Wine Cooler will keep a good bottle at the right temperature for up to six hours. With enough space to fit a traditional 750mL bottle of wine, this iceless wine cooler was designed for practicality — it’s not bulky like the traditional wine bucket, fitting snugly around the bottle and extending as necessary to ensure the full contents are covered. It’s a great companion for BBQs or romantic picnics too as its compact size makes it a fine portable option for wine lovers to slip into a bag or picnic basket.

Canterbury Packaway Sports Duffel Bag | AU$44.95 Travel bugs and gym rats alike can make use of a good duffel bag, and it’s even more special when it’s been gifted by a loved one. If your Valentine is looking for a new way to carry their gear around, this Canterbury Packaway Sports duffel bag is a simple option that features a PU coated polyester fabric to keep its contents dry while on-the-go. There’s three different colours available, and it has a detachable shoulder strap if your special someone prefers to use the smaller handles.