Star Trek: Picard season 2 — Everything we know so far

Get ready for the Q of it all, because the first Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer is showing us more about a returning iconic character from The Next Generation. And this time, the show will be on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service built on top of CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 got the green light last year, before the first season even premiered back on Jan. 23, 2020. Fans will get 10 more episodes of retired Starfleet Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his ragtag group of spacefarers.

Star Trek: Picard season 1 explored the far-reaching mystery surrounding two characters named Dahj and Soji. These twins were supposed the daughters of Data, Picard's former android crew member. The conspiracy involved the Romulans and the Borg, and led Picard to distant planets where he reunited with familiar faces, including William Riker, Deanna Troi and Seven of Nine.

From the trailer, Picard season 2 sounds like it will tackle time travel in a story that involves Q. Paramount Plus held a virtual First Contact Day global event, where we learned that John de Lancie will reprise the role.

Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Picard season 2, including the cast, plot and more.

Paramount Plus has not set a release date for Star Trek: Picard season 2, but the show will be back some time in 2022.

While season 2 got an early order from its then-streaming home on CBS All Access, the coronavirus pandemic brought most film and TV productions to a halt. With vaccines rolling out, and health and safety protocols instituted on sets, filming could take place this summer or fall.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 teaser trailers

On June 16, Paramount Plus released a new Star Trek: Picard season 2 teaser trailer, and in it we learn a lot more about the upcoming season. Jean-Luc comes home to discover everyone is gone, everyone, that is, except for Q. Dr. Agnes Jurati says "time has been broken," as we realize this next season looks to break the rules of space and time.

As part of First Contact Day, Paramount Plus dropped the first Star Trek: Picard season 2 teaser trailer. It's just about a minute long and doesn't reveal much, but tantalizes us with a big hint at the end.

Stewart intones, "The true final frontier is time ... Time offers so many opportunities but never second chances." At the very end, the camera zooms in on a playing card: the Queen of Hearts. The card dissolves until all that is left is the letter Q. Then, we hear a familiar cackle of laughter from de Lancie as Q.

Then, Q says, "The trial never ends."

Star Trek: Picard season 2 cast

The cast of Star Trek: Picard is led by Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, the former captain of the USS Enterprise and now a retired admiral. He left his family's vineyard to embark on a new adventure with the crew of La Sirena.

As noted above, John de Lancie is back as Q.

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, a former Starfleet doctor and expert on synthetic life

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Picard's former first officer

Santiago Cabrera as Chris Rios, pilot of La Sirena (also multiple emergency holograms)

Isa Briones as Soji Asha and Dahj Asha, twin androids and the "daughters" of Data

Evan Evagora as Elnor, a Romulan warrior rescued as a boy by Picard and raised by the Qowat Milat

Orla Brady as Laris, Picard's Romulan housekeeper

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Brent Spiner as Data and Dr. Altan Inigo Soong

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

John de Lancie as Q

Star Trek: Picard season 2 may feature more cameos by familiar cast members from the franchise. One Next Generation cast member who is definitely on board for an appearance this year is Whoopi Goldberg. During a visit to The View, Stewart invited Goldberg to reprise her role as Guinan:

.@SirPatStew officially invites @WhoopiGoldberg to join season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63January 22, 2020 See more

Star Trek: Picard season 2 plot

The first season of Picard largely wrapped up the mystery surrounding the Asha twins. But we'd like to see Star Trek: Picard season 2 explore, in depth, some of the areas, worlds and cultures introduced in the first season. Among others, there are the Fenris Rangers and Seven's involvement with them; the Qowat Milat Romulan warrior nuns; Freecloud's hyper commercialism; and the seedy underworld market for Borg parts.

Our best guess is that Picard continues to work on the fringes of the Federation, rather than as a venerated admiral. He and the ragtag group aboard La Sirena will probably go on further adventures to the darker recesses of the galaxy.

With de Lancie confirmed for season 2, these adventures will somehow bring in Q. The trailer's mention of a "trial" indicates Q will put humanity to the test once again. And this time, it may involve Data or another form of synthetic life. If you recall, in the premiere episode, Picard has a dream where he's playing cards with Data, who is holding five queens of hearts. And the trailer's last image depicts a queen of hearts dissolving to just the letter "Q." Coincidence? On Star Trek, we think not.