Spider-Man: No Way Home cameos leaked — including Dr. Strange

The excitement for this winter's Spider-Man: No Way Home is ramping up, thanks to new information about how previous Spider-Man actors will appear in the film. Plus, we've got more confirmation of another big MCU crossover that we'd already figured would happen.

Let's go with the latter first: a report from the @spideysnews Twitter account credits Atlanta Filming with the scoop that Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently shooting on a set that replicates the Sanctum Santorum.

This is a pretty strong reason to expect that Benedict Cumberbatch is going to be in Spider-Man 3, though he's not in the U.S. right now; he's reportedly in London filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The big news, though, required a bit of sleuthing, for which we thank Twitter user @simonmoore2110. Moore seems to be tracking the activities of the stunt doubles of famous Spider-Man actors, and figured out that William Spencer (Andrew Garfield's stunt double) has been on stage next to Greg Townley (current Spider-Man Tom Holland's stunt double).

Andrew Garfield's stunt double on set next to Tom Holland's stunt double #SpiderManNoWayHome #spiderverse #marvel #SpiderMan

This (basically) confirms what has been leaked all along: Spider-Man 3 will bring other Spider-Men from past movies to meet our current Peter Parker. Long-running rumors posit that Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker in Spider-Man 1-3), Kristen Dunst (Mary Jane Watson) and Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) will also be returning to reprise their roles.

It all lines up when you remember the full title of the next Dr. Strange movie declares that the multiverse is being opened up. Spider-Man movies have been teasing this possibility since the last one, when Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck claimed it was how he arrived in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The first bit of fuel for this fire came from The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro.

Confused? Watch Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse right now to wrap your head around what the multiverse is — and what it could mean for a live action Spider-Man movie.

In less surprising news, leaked set photos show MJ (Zendaya) playing basketball. Don't expect her to stay at school, though. The first official Spider-Man: No Way Home photos from the title tease back in February seemed to show that MJ, Peter and Ned (Jacob Batalon) would likely be going into Strange's lair for themselves.