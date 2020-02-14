Wanna go fast (to the bathroom) at the end of the Sonic movie? Post-credits scenes are a pretty inevitable feature of nerdy movies these days, and this video game adaptation will have audiences wondering if they need to stick around.

Post-credits scenes have been around for a while (starting in 1968 with Night of the Living Dead), but Marvel popularized the trend 2008, when Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury told Tony Stark "I’m here to talk to you about the Avenger initiative."

Since there are many Sonic games and characters, fans have speculated about possible sequels that expand the Sonic the Hedgehog movie into a Sonic cinematic universe.

Here's our spoiler-free guide to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie post-credits scenes. First, we'll go over how late you need to stay, and then discuss what we learn.

Of course, I'll save all the details about these trailers for below.

Is there a Sonic movie pre-credits scene?

Yep, so, before you know it, you'll see the first after-movie scene for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Is there a Sonic movie mid-credits scene?

And then, after some fan service-y video game-style credits, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie's next post-movie scene plays. This is neater, if I do say so myself.

Is there a Sonic movie post-credits scene?

Actually, no. There are no Sonic the Hedgehog movie post-credits scenes, you've seen it all once you've hit the long crawl of credits, without video game animation.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie credits scenes explained

The first scene sends Dr. Robotnik to the mushroom-filled planet, which Sonic fans recognize as Mushroom Hill Zone. Yes, you can tell your friends that this scene wasn't teasing some Sonic and Mario crossover. Yes, there is a Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 video game, but there are no plans for the plumber and the hedgehog to cross paths on the big screen.

The second scene sees us back in Green Hills, Montana, where one of Sonic's rings opens and out walks one Miles "Tails" Prower — Sonic's flying fox friend. Tails then looks down at his portable computer, and reveals he's been tracking Sonic.

Sounds like we've got Sonic 2 confirmed. I'd wager this movie will also see the introduction of Knuckles the Echidna, as the Mushroom Hill Zone first appeared in Sonic & Knuckles. Also, Robotnik's brainwashed Knuckles in the past, so this gives the sequel a way to bring Jim Carrey back for more.