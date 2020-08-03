Shocking Misfit smartwatch sale knocks prices to $15

Finding a $19 smartwatch is simply unheard of. Yet, that's precisely the type of deal you can get right now courtesy of Misfit.

For a limited time, the smartwatch manufacturers is offering various Android Wear Misfit smartwatches from $19.99, or for $14.99 for the watch case alone. Normally priced at $179, that's $165 off and the best smartwatch deal we've ever seen. Even the best Apple Watch deals never get this cheap.

Misfit Vapor Watch Case: was $179 now $14 @ Misfit

Misfit is selling its Misfit Vapor Watch Case for just $14. That's a whopping $165 off and the cheapest Android smartwatch we've ever seen. The swim-proof watch can track your activity, heart rate, and more. It has built-in GPS and works with Google Assistant.

Misfit Vapor Smartwatch: was $199 now $29 @ Misfit

The Misfit Vapor Smartwatch is a gorgeous GPS watch for runners. It has a 44mm stainless steel case that's water-resistant to 50 meters. It's powered by a Snapdragon 2100 CPU and includes 4GB of storage, NFC, and Google Pay support.

Obviously, there's a big caveat here. The catch is that all of these watches have been discontinued by Misfit. However, if you've always wanted a smartwatch but didn't feel like shelling out hundreds of dollars, this is as close as you'll ever get to owning a cheap smartwatch with decent features and functionality.