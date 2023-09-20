Sex Education season 4 release date and time — how to watch online

School is back in session, and so is Sex Education — but not for long. The hit Netflix teen dramedy is returning for a fourth and final season to wind down the stories of the Moordale gang.

Except they're not at Moordale any longer. Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students, who discover the college has yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.

Here's what you need to watch Sex Education season 4 on Netflix. Scroll down for the trailer, cast info and more.

When does Sex Education season 4 come out on Netflix?

Sex Education season 4 streams on Netflix starting Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 a.m. ET.

All eight episodes will drop at the same time.

Sex Education season 4 trailer

The trailer for Sex Education season 4 starts with — what else — the dilemma of sending nudes. Otis receives one from Maeve, but when she prompts him to respond, he chickens out. From there, the trailer provides a sneak peek at the very different world of Cavendish College.

Sex Education season 4 cast

The cast of Sex Education season 4 is led by Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, a teen who opens a sex clinic at school.

He's joined by Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, a well-known sex therapist and Otis' mother.

Other key returning Sex Education cast members include:

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Otis's openly gay best friend

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Otis' girlfriend who is studying in America

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Maeve's friend and former member of the Untouchables

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff, son of Moordale's headmaster and Eric's ex

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, former head boy at Moordale

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews, leader of the Untouchables

George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin, a disabled boy

Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne Odusanya, a quiz team member

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman, a non-binary student

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff, headmaster at Moordale Secondary and Adam's father

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff, Adam's mother

Jim Howick as Colin Hendricks, a science teacher at Moordale

Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sand, an English teacher at Moordale

Several new faces are joining the Sex Education cast. Most notably, Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) guests as Thomas Molloy, an author and professor.

Also newly on board are Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.