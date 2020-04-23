MacBook with blazing ARM chip coming next year — and that’s bad news for Intel

The Intel era for Apple’s Mac computers could be coming to an end. A new report says that Apple will start selling Macs — likely a MacBook — by 2021 with its own A series processor with 12 cores.

Apple’s chips inside the iPhone and iPad already rival the power of Windows-based PCs, but the first 5-nanometer system-on-a-chip for Macs will reportedly be “much faster” than the A14 processor in the iPhone 12, according to Bloomberg.

Apple won’t replace Intel overnight, but there’s an initiative to build multiple chips at the company, codenamed Kalamata. The first Mac processors will reportedly have eight high-performance cores, codenamed Firestorm, and at least four energy-efficient cores, called Icestorm.

By comparison, the iPad Pro 2020 has four high-performance cores and four for low-power tasks. And the new MacBook Air has just two cores.

So which Mac will get this Apple chip first? The report says to expect a laptop. Apple won’t be able to provide the same high level of performance currently offered by MacBook Pros, the iMac or Mac Pro desktop. That leaves a possible return of the 12-inch MacBook, which is rumored to be coming back with an ARM chip.

One challenge is getting macOS to play nice with the new ARM-based chips while continuing to run legacy Intel-compatible apps. But Apple has been working behind the scenes to minimize friction and avoid Microsoft’s stumbles with the Surface Pro X, which is powered by a an ARM-chip co-developed by Microsoft and Qualcomm.

In fact, the Kalamata project has been going for “several years.” And Apple reportedly developed a Mac chip based on the previous iPad Pro’s A12X CPU. Bloomberg says that Apple’s software, hardware and component-sourcing teams are collaborating closely.

Part of the reason Apple has not released new Macs that frequently in recent years is that Intel’s pace of innovation has slowed. For example, the latest 10th gen Intel Ice Lake processors are based on a 10-nanometer process. Apple is working on 5nm chips for its Macs.

This transition is definitely going to take some time. But overall a move to in-house processors is a surefire sign that Intel’s days are numbered on Apple computers.