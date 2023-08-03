Samsung Galaxy S24 could get this Ultra upgrade — what you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series could finally get the Ultra treatment and come with Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide screens (LTPO) displays according to new rumors.

Renowned tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has tweeted that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ models slated for next year will feature the LTPO display that allows for a more adaptable refresh rate.

LTPO displays were first introduced in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Previous series like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 and S22+, and Galaxy S23 and 23+ offered only two refresh rate settings, but the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to finally receive the "Ultra" feature that enhances battery life.

In contrast, Apple appears to be sticking to the traditional 60Hz refresh rate for the non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, despite significant updates in features like the Dynamic Island and a 48MP Wide main camera upgrade for the rear camera array. The iPhone 15 Pro models, however, will reportedly maintain the 120Hz LTPO displays.

Yes, Galaxy S24/24+ uses LTPO screen.August 1, 2023 See more

Now that Galaxy Unpacked is out of the way, Samsung rumors have switched to the Galaxy S24 series. This week alone we have seen leaks from Ice Universe about major design changes to the S24 series, as well as battery capacity improvements.

On top of this, if rumors are to be believed, we can expect the Galaxy S24 selfie camera to be the same as that on the Galaxy S23, a dip in performance compared to last year for non-U.S. models powered by Samsung's Exynos chip, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra to be made from titanium.

As for the official release of the Galaxy S24 series, it is not expected until early next year. So, we'll have to wait a bit longer to witness these exciting features in action.