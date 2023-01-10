Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra faces off against Galaxy S22 Ultra in leaked case comparison

We can compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's design to that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this alleged side-by-side case comparison, posted to Twitter by reliable leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab).

Ignoring the fact that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's case (left) is mirrored to let us compare the camera cutouts more comfortably, we see that between the two leather Samsung-made cases, the individual cameras of the top Galaxy S23 model are a bit larger than the previous year's version. This could just be cosmetic, but could also indicate larger lenses in the Galaxy S23 Ultra's cameras to accommodate some new tech beneath.

S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra pic.twitter.com/HuLmBAhNr7January 9, 2023 See more

Also, the volume and power buttons on the right side of the phone have moved down a little on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That's great news for users, as having the buttons lower will likely mean they're easier to access, particularly if you have small hands or limited mobility.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Otherwise, there's not much difference on the outside between these phones, both according to this particular leak and the previous leak-based renders we've seen. Beyond the rumored new Galaxy S23 colors that the Galaxy S22 doesn't share, it'll be hard to tell the S23 Ultra apart from the S22 Ultra at a glance.

Rumored changes for the Galaxy S23 overall are limited too, but there are still tipped new features to be excited for. The main camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be getting an upgrade to a 200MP sensor (from 108MP) though, and all three Galaxy S23s will apparently use an overhauled 12MP selfie camera and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

We could be seeing the Galaxy S23 launch for real for the first time on February 1, according to the latest leaks. Even if that particular rumor doesn't bear out, we're still likely to see the new Samsung flagship arrive within the next few weeks, going by previous Galaxy S launch timings. But whenever the launch ends up being, we'll be bringing you all the biggest Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks until it's official, and our hands-on and review impressions shortly after that.