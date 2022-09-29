Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra first leaked renders are here — here’s what it could look like

It’s still early days for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but that’s not stopping rumors around the phones from gathering steam. We recently saw the leaked design of the Galaxy S23 phones and now the first leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are here and show us what the phone could potentially look like.

Tipster OnLeaks (opens in new tab) and SmartPrix (opens in new tab) have published leaked high-res images and a 360-degree video of the S23 Ultra. It’s worth noting that the renders are usually based on CAD specifications and minor details could eventually be slightly different, even if the general design looks like this.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

The leaked images show the phone in black and it looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The camera module, the entire phone frame are exactly the same as the S22 Ultra, from the back and even from the front. Upon a closer look at the renders, it looks like the right and left edges are slightly more square than before. The sides of the device are slightly flatter and not rounded like it is on the S22 Ultra.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

Going by the images, it looks like Samsung is not making big strides with the design of its upcoming flagship and is playing it safe by sticking with the tried and tested Note design.

This ties in with the renders of the Galaxy S23 that also recently leaked from the same source — the phone largely looks similar to its predecessor, barring the camera that seems to be individually embedded like the premium S22 Ultra and surprisingly, some increased bezels on the display. That is not the case for the S23 Ultra though.

Both the Galaxy S23 models and S23 Ultra seem to have a SIM card slot in the leaked renders, unlike what Apple did by removing SIM card trays on the iPhone 14 models in the US. It seems like Samsung is giving the entire S23 series a more family resemblance this time and not changing too much for this generation.

Smartprix doesn’t mention the dimensions of the S23 Ultra. But we have heard in the past that it could get a little longer and wider than the S22 Ultra , although only by hundredths of millimeters, so the change would be extremely minute.

Like its predecessor, the S23 Ultra is set to be the crown jewel of the Galaxy S23 series. The persistent rumor is that the phone will allegedly get a 200MP main camera , which could mean it could be one of the best camera phones next year and is a huge upgrade from the current 108MP senor that we see on the S22 Ultra. Samsung should also bring the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to power its S23 series.

The Galaxy S23 series could arrive sooner than expected — in January 2023, according to a new rumor. This means we will could see the phones earlier than when the S22 series launched this year. Even if the new series doesn’t turn out to be too different from its predecessor, the refinements and upgrades might be enough to put it on our best Android phones and best phones guides.