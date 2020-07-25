Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks stunning in new leak

After months of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks, the big reveal is just around the corner. And while we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect at this point in terms of specs, we’re still hopeful the company has a surprise or two up its sleeve.

Colors likely won’t be one of them, however. We’ve already heard that the standard Note 20 will come in black, white/grey, copper and mint green, but now we’ve got a look at the dazzling white shade reserved for the Note 20 Ultra, courtesy of 91Mobiles and reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal.

According to the leak, the official name will be “Mystic White” and it looks pretty darned stylish to us. Assuming this is representative of what Samsung will end up showing, the company has actually managed to make the rectangular camera bump look pretty stylish, with a grey tone offsetting the shiny white of the rest of the handset very nicely.

As for other possible colors, the report is a little confused. At one point it states that three colors have been revealed – black, bronze and this white shade – but in the very next paragraph, a green color option is also mentioned. We’d previously heard about a Mint Green option for the regular Note 20, so maybe it’s a case of crossed wires. We shall see soon enough.

Overall, we’re expecting another polished Samsung flagship, though how polished will depend on two things: which version you’re looking to buy, and where in the world you’re purchasing it.

We’ve heard that while U.S. buyers of the Galaxy Note 20.will get a device powered by the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, other regions will have to settle for the older Samsung Exynos 990. While either will be more than fast enough for most people, the Exynos 990 already struggles to keep up with the regular Snapdragon 865, so the U.S. version of the Note 20 should be faster.

In addition, it looks like the cheapest Note 20 will come with a plastic back, and won’t be getting the 120Hz screen that's apparently reserved for the Note 20 Ultra. The Note 20 Ultra may also benefit from a faster 9ms response time for the S Pen and it should pack a higher-resolution 108MP camera and more powerful zoom.

With Samsung Unpacked scheduled for 5 August, hopefully it won’t be too long until we can give you our first hands-on impressions. Watch this space.