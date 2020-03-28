Samsung Galaxy Note 20 tease? New ad shows true full-screen phone

As we eagerly await new information on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung may have just teased its upcoming phablet -- in an appliance commercial of all places.

As spotted by BGR, a mysterious, unnamed all-screen Samsung phone shows up about 55 seconds into an official commercial for the company's "Wind-Free Air Conditioner." The phone in question, which is being used to show off Samsung's app-based controls for its air conditioner, features a completely seamless front display, with no notch or punch-hold camera to be found.

The phone in the ad doesn't appear to be the Galaxy S20 Ultra, as there's no front-facing Infinity-O camera up top. In all likelihood, this handset is probably just a mockup to show how you can control Samsung's new appliance from your phone. But what if Samsung is secretly teasing the Galaxy Note 20?

Rumors about Samsung's upcoming tablet have been mounting for months, with the phone expected to have similar specs and the same camera arrays as the Galaxy S20 series according a recent leak. The phone may sport a smoother, more refined version of the S20's 120Hz display (possibly for more natural S-Pen writing), and could borrow the S20 Ultra's powerful 108MP camera lens.

Galaxy Note phones typically launch in August, and the Note 20 was recently tipped to land around that same timeframe this year alongside the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. However, with the coronavirus pandemic delaying lots of major product launches and events, it's possible we may have to wait longer than normal for Samsung's upcoming plus-sized phone.