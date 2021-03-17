Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72: All the key differences

Samsung has a new trio of midrange phones out that look to improve upon last year's models with bigger batteries, better cameras and more impressive screens. On paper at least, the Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 look like impressive phones that could be compelling options for people who don't want to pay flagship phone prices — if you can tell these three Samsung handsets apart.

From design to features, there's not a lot separating the Galaxy A52 from the Galaxy A72 — nor would you expect there to be, given that both phones are part of Samsung's Galaxy A lineup. But there are enough key differences to distinguish the different models of midrange phone Samsung hopes to see. And understanding how the A52 differs from the A72 will help you better decide which phone is right for you.

Our Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72 comparison looks at the five differences among this trio of new releases.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72 specs

Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A72 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400) 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400) 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Display refresh rate 90Hz 120Hz 90Hz Rear cameras 64MP main (f1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f2.2), 5MP macro (f2.4), 5MP depth sensor (f2.4) 64MP main (f1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f2.2), 5MP macro (f2.4), 5MP depth sensor (f2.4) 64MP (f1/.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto w/ 3x optical (f/2.4), 5MP macro (f/2.4) Front camera 32MP (f2.2) 32MP (f2.2) 32MP (f2.2) CPU Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB microSD expansion Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Battery 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 25W wired 25W wired 25W wired Operating System Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Colors Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White Water/dust resistance IP67 IP67 IP67 Size 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches 6.5 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches Weight 6.7 ounces 6.7 ounces 7.2 ounces Connectivity LTE Sub-6GHz 5G LTE

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72 cameras

All three new Samsung phones feature four rear cameras, but there's a clear distinction between the Galaxy A72 and the two Galaxy A52 models. One of those Galaxy A72 camera is a telephoto lens, capable of a 3x lossless zoom. On the Galaxy A52, that 8MP telephoto lens disappears, and a depth sensor takes its place instead. So if you like to zoom in for a closer look on your photos, the Galaxy A72 is the better option.

The Galaxy A72 offers a zoom lens; you won't find that feature on either Galaxy A52 model. (Image credit: Samsung)

Otherwise, the camera setups on the three phones are the same. The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 each feature a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization. Other lenses include a 12MP ultrawide angle sensor plus a dedicated 5MP macro camera. Up front, the three new Samsung phones feature a 32MP selfie cam.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72 displays

The Galaxy A72 has the largest display of any of these new phones, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. Both the LTE and 5G versions of the Galaxy A52 feature 6.5-inch screens. Because all three phones have the same 2400 x 1080 resolution, the A52 actually packs in more pixels per inch — 407 to 394 ppi on the A72.

Samsung Galaxy A52 (left) and Galaxy A72 (right) (Image credit: Samsung)

To accommodate that 6.7-inch screen, the Galaxy A72 is a little bit bigger than the A52. While all three phones are 0.33 inches thin, the A72 is both taller and wider than either Galaxy A52 model. At 7.16 ounces, the Galaxy A72 weighs about half-an-ounce more than those two phones as well.

Size isn't everything, though, not even when it comes to displays. All three devices feature fast-refreshing displays, with the 5G edition of the Galaxy A52 hitting 120Hz. The Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 both top out at 90Hz, which is still better than most convention 60Hz smartphone screens.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72 battery size

A bigger phone leaves more space for a power pack, and the Galaxy A72 takes advantage of that extra room to fit in a 5,000 mAh battery. Regardless of whether you opt for the LTE or 5G version of the Galaxy A52, you'll get a 4,500 mAh battery to keep your phone powered up.

Galaxy A52 (Image credit: Samsung)

Even though battery sizes vary between the A52 and A72, the charging speeds do not. All three phones support 25W charging, and Samsung has said that the new A52 and A72 will include chargers. The Galaxy S21 models, you may recall, skipped on including that accessory.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72 processor and connectivity

Samsung is turning to Qualcomm's 7 Series of silicon to power its new phones, which isn't at all surprising for mid-range models. The phone maker is turning to two difference chipsets.

Specifically, the LTE version of the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 both use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G. The 5G version of the Galaxy A52 uses a Snapdragon 750G processor, which includes a Snapdragon X52 5G modem.

Galaxy A72 (Image credit: Samsung)

As you might have guessed, the Galaxy A52 5G is the only one of these new phones offering 5G connectivity, with the ability to connect to sub-6GHz networks (though not the high-speed mmWave-based 5G offering that's part of Verizon 5G). The other two phones are LTE only.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72 price

Here's where we've got to do a little guesswork, as Samsung hasn't announced pricing yet for these three new phones. (When we have the Galaxy A52 and A72 prices, we'll update this article.) It stands to reason, though, that the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 will each be available at a different price.

Galaxy A52 (Image credit: Samsung)

For context, last year the Galaxy A51 debuted at $399, while a 5G version of that same phone cost $499. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A71 5G sold for $599 when it first arrived on the scene. You'd think it likely that Samsung go back to that range of prices for this year's models, but we haven't confirmed those plans yet.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72: What's the same

Despite these big differences, though, you'll find that the A52 and A72 have plenty in common. With the exception of a 4GB variant of the Galaxy A52 LTE edition, both the A52 and A72 offer similar memory (6GB or 8GB) and capacity (128GB or 256GB) configurations. They each have a microSD card slot if you care to expand the storage by up to 1TB.

Colors are the same across this stretch of the Galaxy A lineup. Whether you get an A52 or A72, you'll be able to pick among Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White options. The three different models all offer an IP67 water resistance rating, so they can survive a plunge into 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Galaxy A72 (Image credit: Samsung)

Perhaps the most significant similarity if you're interested in stretching your phone-buying dollar further is the level of support Samsung is bringing to these new devices. Whether you get the Galaxy A52, A52 5G or A72, you can plan on receiving three generations of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72: Which model should you get

We'll have the definitive word on which device tops a Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A52 5G vs. Galaxy A72 5G face-off will have to wait until we've reviewed the phones. It sounds like the A52 will be the choice of bargain hunters or anyone who wants a screen with a fast refresh rate that doesn't command top dollar. The Galaxy A52 5G will appeal to people who want a future-proof phone, while the A72 is the one to get if you prefer a premium camera set up.