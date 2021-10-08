Riverdale season 6 release date, trailer, Sabrina crossover, cast and more

Something witchy this way comes on Riverdale season 6. The fifth installment of The CW drama just ended, but Archie and the gang will be back in less than six weeks. And when Riverdale season 6 arrives, it will introduce a new, but also familiar face — Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman!

She'll reprise her titular role from Netflix's Riverdale spinoff, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (which concluded in 2020). “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement.

What is this "special event"? It's a five-episode arc, subtitled "Rivervale," and draws heavily from the horror genre.

Here's everything we know so far about Riverdale season 6, one of the most anticipated new TV shows coming soon.

The CW has set the Riverdale season 6 premiere date for Tuesday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

That marks a major departure for the series, which has typically aired on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Riverdale season 6 trailer

The Riverdale season 6 trailer dropped immediately after the season 5 finale. "Something bad is happening in Rivervale," Toni warns someone on the phone. Note that she says "Rivervale," the subtitle of season 6's five-episode special event.

Later in the trailer, Cheryl is show wearing a headdress that gives off extreme Midsommar vibes. That would fit with Aguirre-Sacasa describing the special event as "firmly in the horror genre."

Riverdale season 6 cast

The cast of Riverdale season 6 is headlined by the four leads:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

They are joined by supporting cast members portraying the fab four's friends, family and foes, including:

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, a classmate

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, an openly gay student

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, a football player

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Cheryl's girlfriend

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Kevin's boyfriend

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, Pop's granddaughter

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy

Mädchen Amick as Alice Smith, Betty's mother

Riverdale season 6 Sabrina crossover

Things are getting supernatural up in Riverdale, as heralded by the arrival of Sabrina Spellman.

Kiernan Shipka is reprising her role from Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which ran from 2018-2020. The actress teased her Riverdale season 6 appearance on Instagram:

In the season 5 finale, Cheryl invoked a curse made by her ancestor Abigail, who was accused of being a witch and burned at the stake. The curse was on the ancestors of Archie, Betty and Jughead, so it's likely that Cheryl's version will target her former friends. Sabrina will show up in town to support her fellow sorceress.

“It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”