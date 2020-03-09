Ring Video Doorbell 3 leaks with killer new feature

A new batch of leaks just tipped us off to an upcoming Ring Video Doorbell 3, which could have a killer feature that sets it apart from all other video doorbells. The rumors come from a reliable-looking mix of sources: FCC filings and accidentally published retailer listings.

The news starts with FCC filings (and leads to Ring's own site) which spills the beans on the Video Doorbell 3, the successor to the Ring Video Doorbell 2. We got the dirt from Pocket Link, which shared PDFs from the FCCid.io page for a barcodes label for the product.

A leaked bit of Target's marketing reveals the Ring Video Doorbell 3 will cost $199, the same price as the Ring Doorbell 2. Retailer graphics reveal silver and black color options.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 looks to have a similar design as its predecessors, the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell 2. However, it should have better screw strength — people stealing video doorbells is a thing — as well as a removable faceplate, so you can better fit it in with the look of your front door.

Additionally, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 will have dual-band 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi, which should help with video transmission. We've seen from experience that the places you'd want to install a video doorbell aren't always in a place with a strong Wi-Fi signal. While Ring does sell a Wi-Fi extender Chime, having a better radio in the video doorbell itself would help.

One rumor we hope is true is a new "near" motion zone that works from 5 to 15 feet in front of your door. The biggest annoyance with any video doorbell is a false alert — getting a notification that someone's out front, when in reality the video doorbell saw a car drive by. If you live on a busy street, you often have to dial down the motion sensitivity pretty far. A new up-close motion zone would go a long way in eliminating this hassle.

Zatz Not Funny! published fistfuls of leaked product pages, which have tons of details. For starters, a leaked Video Doorbell 3 product page declares that this unit has been "upgraded with additional security features for any home – including improved motion detection and enhanced wifi."

Oh, and if you prefer leaks coming from inside Ring's own website, a cached Ring.com reveals a lot:

(Image credit: Google/ring.com)

That page also pulled back the curtain on a Video Doorbell 3 Plus model, with a major new feature.

"The main difference is that Video Doorbell 3 Plus includes our Pre-Roll technology which allows you to see an additional 4 seconds of video before the motion event was even triggered – a first-to-market feature for battery-powered doorbells and unique exclusively to Ring. Pre-Roll video is in black and white and in low resolution to conserve your battery life."

With many video doorbells and security cameras, there's usually a gap of a second of two between the time the camera detects motion and the time it starts recording. As a result, you don't often get footage of a person when they first appear in-frame.

Both Arlo and August's video doorbells continually buffer video, so that when someone is detected, the camera can add in those extra seconds from before when the person appeared. However, both the Arlo and August cameras are hard-wired, whereas the Video Doorbell 3 Plus looks to be battery-powered.

We're curious to see how Ring is able to implement this feature without a homeowner needing to recharge the camera's battery every week.