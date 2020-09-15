PS5 prices just leaked — and Xbox Series X should be nervous

The saga of the PS5 has taken another interesting — and at the moment, unofficial — turn. Earlier rumors that Sony had remained mum on the price of its new console so that it could use the price of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X have panned out according to a new rumor which claims at least one version of the PS5 will undercut the cost of the Xbox.

That rumor comes from Spanish publication Vandal , which claims that two new consoles have shown up in the internal systems for El Corte Ingles, one of Spain's biggest retail stores. These two devices — listed as Enigma and Aurea — would cost $499 and $399, and they’re thought to correspond with the PS5 and a disk drive-free all-digital edition.

While there's no concrete indication that these consoles are connected to Sony in any way, it seems highly probable that the retail is using codenames for the upcoming versions of the PS5. Previously, Sony utilized similar nicknames for its PlayStation 4 series: the "Orbis" for PlayStation 4, "Neo" for PlayStation 4 Pro, "Morpheus" for PSVR, and "Arc" for PS Move.

The pricing of the PS5 would match the $499 price Microsoft announced last week for the Xbox Series X. And of course, a $399 all-digital version would beat that price by $100. Of course, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S costs $299, though it’s considerably scaled down from the Xbox Series X. The all-digital PS5 is expected to be more comparable to the standard system, only without a disk drive.

Sony would set these prices to stay competitive with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, both slated for a Nov. 10 launch. Previously, European gaming publication Gamereactor cited an anonymous source, claiming that the PS5's price was "considerably" more expensive than the new Xbox duo. But Sony might have used last week to rethink it approach, as some reports had claimed .

We could find out soon what Sony has mind — it’s got a new PS5 event scheduled for this Wednesday (Sept. 16).