PS5 leak just revealed a huge surprise upgrade

The PS5 could solve one of gamers' biggest frustrations with the PS4. Newly leaked PS5 DualSense controller details reveal that you should be getting a lot more gaming time before you see a low battery warning.

Tweeter @Galaxy666 reportedly Dgot their hands on the PS5 controller, and posted a tweet with 4 angles of the DualSense controller, including a closeup of its specifications. And while most of that detail is not in English, we can clearly make out "1560mAh," which @Galaxy666 notes in his caption is the battery capacity of the controller.

All the big PS5 games to watch

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which new console will win?

The current DualShock 4 controller, as confirmed originally in the fine print of a Sony press release, has an internal battery capacity of 1000 mAh.

So, there you have it, the PS5 controller's battery could be 50% larger than its predecessors, and that means it could last that much longer than the PS4 controller. There is a chance, however, that the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers could cause an increased demand on the battery life.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69JAugust 12, 2020

While we'll test this out when we get the PS5 in our clutches, this report matches what we reported on last week, when Reddit user viper_on_fire claimed that the DualSense should last about three to four hours longer than the DualShock.

And as I can attest, that's about as long as I've seen the DualShock last on my PS4, though it's battery life has gotten a bit shorter recently as I've been using it since 2014.

This increased battery size will be a nice benefit for the PS5 controller. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X controller will still ship without an internal battery, forcing customers to buy AA batteries every so often or spring for a charging kit.

The gamers I know are divided on replaceable batteries vs rechargeable controllers. The former camp appreciates the ability to immediately refuel a controller, while I'm in the latter camp and want fewer reasons to spend money on batteries (which also feel wasteful). I also don't mind having to take a break, though.