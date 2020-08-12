Trending

PS5 leak just revealed a huge surprise upgrade

The PS5 DualSense controller could pack much larger battery

Sony PS5 Dualsense Controller
(Image credit: Sony via thegameawards YouTube)

The PS5 could solve one of gamers' biggest frustrations with the PS4. Newly leaked PS5 DualSense controller details reveal that you should be getting a lot more gaming time before you see a low battery warning. 

Tweeter @Galaxy666 reportedly Dgot their hands on the PS5 controller, and posted a tweet with 4 angles of the DualSense controller, including a closeup of its specifications. And while most of that detail is not in English, we can clearly make out "1560mAh," which @Galaxy666 notes in his caption is the battery capacity of the controller. 

The current DualShock 4 controller, as confirmed originally in the fine print of a Sony press release, has an internal battery capacity of 1000 mAh. 

So, there you have it, the PS5 controller's battery could be 50% larger than its predecessors, and that means it could last that much longer than the PS4 controller. There is a chance, however, that the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers could cause an increased demand on the battery life. 

While we'll test this out when we get the PS5 in our clutches, this report matches what we reported on last week, when Reddit user viper_on_fire claimed that the DualSense should last about three to four hours longer than the DualShock. 

And as I can attest, that's about as long as I've seen the DualShock last on my PS4, though it's battery life has gotten a bit shorter recently as I've been using it since 2014.

This increased battery size will be a nice benefit for the PS5 controller. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X controller will still ship without an internal battery, forcing customers to buy AA batteries every so often or spring for a charging kit. 

The gamers I know are divided on replaceable batteries vs rechargeable controllers. The former camp appreciates the ability to immediately refuel a controller, while I'm in the latter camp and want fewer reasons to spend money on batteries (which also feel wasteful). I also don't mind having to take a break, though.

