Presidents Day sale knocks over 50% off Garmin Vivoactive 3

If you're a serious athlete who needs a way to track lengthy runs, act fast. As part of its Presidents Day sales, Amazon is taking over 50% off the Garmin Vivoactive 3.

Currently, you can get the Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $99.99. That's $150 off and the cheapest price we've seen for Garmin's excellent smartwatch.

It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.

With its always-on display, comprehensive fitness tracking, and up to 7-day battery life, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 aims to give Fitbit and Apple a proverbial run for their money. In our Garmin Vivoactive 3 review, we found it to be an extremely fitness-focused smartwatch and rated it 4 out of 5 stars.

We tested the device by completing multiple 3-mile runs and found that the Vivoactive 3 latches onto a GPS signal in less than a minute and accurately tracks heart rate during exercise. The Vivoactive 3 can also use its heart rate sensor to measure your V02 max score and monitor your stress levels throughout the day.

Like Fitbit and Apple, Garmin has an app store for its smartwatch. But while Garmin says its Connect IQ store has more than 1,600 apps, big-time apps unrelated to fitness are few and far between, which would be our one gripe with the watch.

However, at its current price of $99, it's an excellent deal you shouldn't miss.