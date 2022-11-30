Poland vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Poland vs Argentina live stream, date, time, channels The Poland vs Argentina live stream takes place today (Wednesday, Nov. 30).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The top two in Group C square up to each other in Poland vs Argentina, but neither side is safe heading into the final round of group games. Whoever wins this battle is guaranteed to go through, so it’s time to go big or go home.

These two sides have performed similarly so far in Qatar, both opened the tournament with disappointing results, and both were dragged to a win by their star players in the second game. Robert Lewandowski scored and set one up in Poland’s 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia while Lionel Messi did the exact same during Argentina’s 2-0 triumph over Mexico. Who will come out on top by the final whistle? Find out by watching a Poland vs Argentina live stream, and it’s simple to do so wherever you live.

How to watch Poland vs Argentina live stream anywhere

The Poland vs Argentina live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Poland vs Argentina live streams by country

How to watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Poland vs Argentina live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Poland vs Argentina live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Poland vs Argentina live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Poland vs Argentina preview

In his fourth World Cup, and after a missed penalty against Mexico, it looked like Robert Lewandowski would never get a World Cup goal, but one of the greatest players of his generation broke that curse against Saudi Arabia. While a draw would be enough to secure qualification for Poland, manager Czesław Michniewicz knows that a win will guarantee top spot in the group. In truth, if they are to get deep into the competition, expect the Eagles to rely on counter-attacks, they have so far managed 39% (against Mexico) and 36% possession (against Saudi Arabia). But with one of the world’s best finishers off the mark, they might only need one chance.

Argentina have been shock strugglers so far in the competition but a strong second-half showing against Mexico, led by Messi, might prove the catalyst for a turnaround in performances. Some of the Albiceleste’s other global stars like Angel Di Maria and Lautoro Martinez need to start contributing more. The slow start to the Mexico game nearly cost Lionel Scaloni’s side and the manager’s five changes from the opening-day defeat seemed to have no effect in fixing systemic weaknesses in the squad. Substitute Enzo Fernandez, a young midfielder playing Portugal, did at least score a spectacular goal to make the scoreline more comfortable. A draw might be enough if results go right elsewhere, but to make sure (and avoid a difficult last-16 draw) Messi’s men need to win.

Although it will be dominated by Lewandowski vs Messi, there will be plenty of stars on show in the Poland vs Argentina live stream. With a place in the last 16 at stake, now is the time for these two nations to show what they're made of.

Poland vs Argentina team news

In what will surely be his last World Cup, nothing could keep Robert Lewandowski from starting this fixture. Midfielder Piotr Zielinski, and goalkeeper Wojciech Schzeny, who saved a penalty last time out, are the other key players for this Poland side. There are no reported injuries in the Polish camp.

Argentina also have no new injuries but forward Paulo Dybala has yet to feature in this tournament while recovering from injury, and could finally be ready to at least come off the bench. It would a fitting moment with his grandfather hailing from Poland. Despite rumors of not being fit, Messi has started both games so far and will do so again.

World Cup 2022 Group C table

Group C standings as of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.