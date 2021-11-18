Peloton Apparel Black Friday sale — the best deals to shop

If you’ve been waiting until the best Black Friday deals drop to upgrade your workout kit, we’ve got good news — a number of retailers have started deals early. Peloton is one of them. We’ve already seen a discount on the Bike and some serious savings on the Peloton Tread bundles , but now the Peloton Apparel has also gone into the sale.

From sports bras, to tank tops, to pullovers to recover in, the Peloton Apparel collection has something for everyone. You’ve probably spotted some of your favorite instructors sporting recently launched Peloton Apparel, and this year is one of the first times we’ve seen the kit drop in the sale.

Not sure where to start? We’ve hand-picked some of the best deals in the Peloton Apparel Black Friday sale here. (Not for you? Shop the best Black Friday Nike deals here, or check out these killer Black Friday running shoe deals).

The best deals in the Black Friday Peloton Apparel sale

Peloton Splice Back Tank: was $54, now $38 Peloton Splice Back Tank: was $54, now $38

The main selling point of this tank is the design on the back, which has a cutout that looks great and keeps you cool as you move. The tank itself has more of a relaxed fit to it, so if you’re not a fan of body fitting gym kit, this should suit you. There’s a large Peloton logo on the front, and a higher neck for extra coverage as you move.

Peloton Pullover: was $88, now $53 Peloton Pullover: was $88, now $53

This Together We Go Far pullover looks great and is perfect for chucking on after a class. It’s a unisex fit, so will be a little baggier for women, and has a simple design with Peloton branding on the front, and ‘USA, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia’ on the back. The crewneck design has banded cuffs that make it extra cozy, and a Peloton tag on the arm.

Peloton Tech Shortsleeve: was $48, now $34 Peloton Tech Shortsleeve: was $48, now $34

If you’re looking for a t-shirt that’ll keep you cool and comfortable on the tread, in the gym and when out on a hike, this one fits the bill. It’s got more of a relaxed fit, and is made from a material that dries four times faster than cotton, making it perfect for the sweatiest of workouts.

Peloton Active Muscle Tank: was $58, now $41 Peloton Active Muscle Tank: was $58, now $41

We’re a huge fan of this tank — there’s a cool graphic on the front that reads, ‘go beyond the unknown’ and the relaxed fit is great for running, cycling and strength classes. It’s breathable and fast-drying, plus has a semi-cropped fit, which is perfect for petite women.

Peloton Riverstone High Waist Legging: was $82, now $57 Peloton Riverstone High Waist Legging: was $82, now $57

These leggings have a high waistband that will keep you comfortable as you move, and an eye-catching print that’ll look great, whatever you’re getting up to. The leggings are available in sizes XS to 3X, have a compressed silhouette for that second-skin feel, plus they are quick-drying and moisture-wicking enough to cope with the sweatiest of sessions.