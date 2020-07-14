OnePlus Nord's front cameras revealed — and iPhone SE is in trouble

The OnePlus Nord's selfie cameras could be one of its best features, thanks to a dual sensor design that will allow you to fit even the biggest group of friends into the frame.

As seen on OnePlus' dedicated Nord Instagram account (via Android Central), the new mid-range phone will use an ultrawide camera with a 105-degree field of view. As you can see in the video below, it's aimed to be a replacement for the selfie stick as a way to see more than you would through a normal angle phone camera at the end of your arm.

The post doesn't mention the resolution of the cameras, but we have leaked and rumored details to fill in the gaps there. It's thought that the main sensor will be a 32MP camera, while the ultrawide sensor will be an 8MP model.

What a way to go. Drop your sticks and join us for the world's first AR smartphone launch on July 21. #OnePlusNordAR #OnePlusNord OnePlus Nord A photo posted by @oneplus.nord on Jul 13, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

Another OnePlus teaser via Instagram has re-confirmed the use of a Snapdragon 765G as the Nord's chipset. While this isn't as powerful as the Snapdragon 865 chipset found in the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and many other 2020 Android flagships, it should still offer more than enough power for daily tasks. Plus, it offers 5G if you have a compatible SIM and live in an area with a 5G network.

The rear camera block reportedly consists of a quartet of cameras, including main, ultrawide, depth and macro sensors, which is far more than you'll usually find on a phone that costs less than $500. The battery should be a 4,115 mAh model that's capable of using OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T fast charge technology, while the display will be a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen.

It's not just the phone we'll see at the AR launch event on July 21. OnePlus is also about to release the OnePlus Buds, its first true wireless earbuds. We don't have any definite information about these other than that they are a real confirmed product, but leaks suggest these will be AirPods-style 'buds with plastic tips and stalks.

OnePlus is focusing on Europe for the Nord's launch, with no sign of a US release any time soon, outside of a limited release to winners of a competition OnePlus is holding for American customers. We hope that the phone eventually makes its way across the Atlantic, as it looks to be a potent rival for the iPhone SE and the rumored Google Pixel 4a.