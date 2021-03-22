OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro full specs just leaked — here’s what you get

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro may not launch until tomorrow (March 23) but both phones’ specs have already leaked online. And T-Mobile is to blame.

Of course, this happens a lot in the run-up to big phone launches, and to companies much bigger than OnePlus. The offending pages have now been taken down, naturally, but leaker Evan Blass has screenshots that he posted over on Twitter.

OnePlus: Hey TMO, here's all the support material for the 9 series. Please keep it under wraps until after the launch.T-Mobile: ... pic.twitter.com/jmfVlyx3SDMarch 21, 2021 See more

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specs

OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.7-inch QHD+ Chipset Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8 / 12 GB 8 / 12 GB Storage 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB Rear Camera 48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP 16 MP Battery` 4,500 mAH 4,500 mAh

Both phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, and come with 4,500 mAH batteries, 8/12GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of storage. As usual. there's no 3.5mm headphone jack or a microSD card slot. The OnePlus 9 will pack a 6.55-inch Full HD display, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD display.

The 9 Pro!!! pic.twitter.com/YmRgIHaRZ7March 21, 2021 See more

Not mentioned in Blass’s screenshots, but still part of the leak, are specs for the OnePlus 9 cameras. Both phones will have a 16MP front camera, plus a rear camera with a 48MP lens, a 50MP lens, and a 2MP lens. The OnePlus 9 Pro gets an additional 8MP lens as well, which is rumored to be an optical telephoto lens.

That’s a bit difference from past rumors, which claimed both phones would get 48MP main and ultrawide camera lenses. So which one is the Ultrawide? It’s not entirely clear right now, and some surprises may just have to wait until the launch event.

Interestingly, T-Mobile actually gets something wrong. Those pages claim that the OnePlus 9 Pro display will support 16 million colors, which is contrary to what OnePlus has already told us. The company confirmed that the 9 Pro will have a new 10-bit panel that has support for one billion colors. To say the difference between those two numbers is “quite big” would be an understatement.

The leak also fails to mention other specs we’ve heard about already. Like the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 65W fast charging, 50W wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the cheaper OnePlus 9R. However, since the 9R is only expected to launch in India, you can understand why T-Mobile may not have information to accidentally leak.

We still have a bit of time before the OnePlus 9 launch event, which is plenty of time for more information to leak out. But leaks or not, stay tuned to Tom’s Guide and we’ll have all the biggest OnePlus 9 news as it happens.