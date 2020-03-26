OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Leaked specs show key differences

The full specs of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have both leaked, and both phones look like they'll prove worthy rivals to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. However, some inconsistencies between these numbers and earlier rumors might be cause for concern.

In a pair of tables posted on Twitter, Ishan Agarwal continued his streak of OnePlus leaks with these specs for the standard and premium version of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. You can have a look at these in the tweet below, which is the second version of these tables after Agarwal made some corrections to the first ones he posted.

OnePlus 8 : release date, price, cameras and leaks

: release date, price, cameras and leaks OnePlus 7T review

*256GB Guys Sorry! Corrected table with it: pic.twitter.com/no8Tc7BkQXMarch 25, 2020

The first of the differences between this leak and older ones is the display size of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Some rumors have put the display at 6.5 inches across, which is still pretty large, but Agarwal now claims it will instead measure 6.78 inches, approaching the size of the enormous Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra .

There are some differences in the cameras too. Agarwal claims the 8 Pro will have two 48MP cameras, along with an 8MP camera and a 5MP camera, which differs from the 60MP, 16MP and 13MP combination we'd seen previously. A second 48MP sensor likely means a better ultrawide camera, and while fewer megapixels isn't ideal for a telephoto camera, it can still manage to produce good pictures if it has a powerful optical zoom lens installed.

Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus 8 will apparently be equipped with a 48MP camera, a 16MP camera and a 2MP camera. It's possible that the 2MP camera may in fact be a mistyped 12MP camera, but this wasn't changed between Agarwal's original and corrected table.

Perhaps OnePlus has decided to remove one sensor, likely the telephoto, and replace it with a depth sensor to make the pictures taken by the remaining two cameras look better with more accurate photography effects like bokeh.

The selfie camera on both models is different too, since we've heard it could be a 32MP sensor rather than the 16MP one Agarwal is claiming here. That's still a larger sensor than the 12MP one installed on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus , but it wouldn't compete well with the 40MP sensor in the front of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro specs OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro Display 6.55-inch FHD AMOLED, 90Hz 6.78-inch QHD AMOLED, 120Hz CPU Snapdragon 865 5G Snapdragon 865 5G RAM 8GB/12GB (LPDDR4X) 8GB/12GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Rear camera Triple array: 48MP, 16MP, 2MP Quad array: 48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP Front camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,300 mAh 4,510 mAh Charging 30W wired 30W wired and wireless, 3W wireless reverse Dust/water resistance N/A IP68

One other difference is battery capacity. The OnePlus 8 Pro has previously been rumored to have a 4,500 mAh battery, so the 4,510 mAh battery Agarwal mentions isn't much different. The normal OnePlus 8 was only tipped to get a 4,000 mAh battery, but this leak claims it will be 4,300 mAh instead. That would make the battery larger than the one in the standard Galaxy S20, and would hopefully have a meaningful effect on the total battery life.

The rest of the specs reconfirm things we've already heard. That includes the phone's 120Hz AMOLED displays (QHD on the 8 Pro, FHD on the standard 8), 128GB and 256GB storage options, 8GB and 12GB RAM options, Snapdragon 865 CPU and 30W wired and wireless fast charging.

Missing from these rumors is the OnePlus 8 Lite, a cut-down, cheaper model that was thought to also be coming out along with the two models we've discussed here. It's possible this phone will only be revealed at a later event, or won't be coming to certain markets, but the OnePlus 8 Lite's absence from this and other recent leaks is notable.

A previous leak from Agarwal told us to expect a OnePlus launch event in mid-April. However, it's possible that the coronavirus pandemic may cause a delay to either the reveal or the shipping date of the OnePlus 8 handsets.