Notre Dame vs. Boston College live stream: How to watch college football

Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Start time Notre Dame vs. Boston College live stream begins at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday, November 14 on ABC.

Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Boston College live stream between the nationally-ranked teams has a few interesting story lines. First, this rivalry pits the two biggest Catholic college football teams against each other in the so-called "Holy War."

It also presents a chance for history to repeat itself. Over the years, Boston College has played the spoiler to Notre Dame's national title aspirations: In 1993, BC knocked off then-#1 ranked Notre Dame on a last-second field goal. More recently, though, Notre Dame has had the upper hand, winning the last seven matchups. Currently, Notre Dame is ranked #2 in the country after defeating Clemson last week.

The winner of the game will receive the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl, named after the coach who led both teams in the 40s and 50s.

Boston College's starting quarterback, Phil Jurkovec, is a transfer from Notre Dame, where he was the backup behind Ian Book.

Last—but not least—this is BC's annual "Red Bandana" game, where the team wears special uniforms to commemorate Welles Crowther, a 1999 BC graduate who died on September 11 while rescuing a number of people from the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get ABC where you are — and you can't watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Notre Dame vs. Boston College live streams in the US

In the US, Notre Dame vs. Boston College is going to be broadcast on ABC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:300 p.m. PT Saturday, November 14.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Notre Dame vs. Boston College live stream for free

If Notre Dame vs. Boston College is airing on the ABC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch along live, where it will start at 8:30 pm local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching American-style football games in the U.K.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Notre Dame vs. Boston College live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .