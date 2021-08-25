Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream will see the newly-promoted home side host an away team licking its wounds after a disastrous Monday night fixture in the capital.

Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream, date, time, channels The Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream takes place on Saturday (August 28).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

Norwich City have had a very tough start to the season. They lost 3-0 away at Liverpool, followed by a 5-0 thrashing in front of their own fans at the hands of Manchester City. Of course, these results aren't a fair reflection of how Norwich will perform this season; any team would have struggled with such a tough set of fixtures, especially a newly promoted one.

Norwich will be viewing this match against Leicester City as the true start of their season. Plus, a 6-0 victory over Championship side Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup in midweek will have injected the side with much-need confidence. The best is yet to come for the Canaries in the EPL and they'll be eager to show what they can do this weekend.

Leicester City ended last season with a disastrous collapse of form that cost the club a place in the Champions League which had previously looked all but confirmed. The side's 4-1 defeat on Monday night at the hands of West Ham will have reminded fans that Leicester are capable of unexpectedly poor performances a little too often.

However, the Foxes will feel that a matchup against a newly promoted side will be just tonic necessary to put that previous result firmly in the past. Getting bodies on the pitch could be an issue, though. Ayoze Perez will begin his suspension after receiving a straight red card against West Ham and the club's defensive injury crisis continues, with Jannik Vestergaard, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana all unlikely to be able to play.

Can Norwich earn their first points of the season against Leicester? Find out with a Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream using our guide below. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream wherever you are

The Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Norwich City vs Leicester City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Norwich City vs Leicester City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.