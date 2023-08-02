NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream: How to watch Browns vs Jets online

It's almost time for the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream, we don't tune in to see momentum or importance. We watch the Browns vs Jets because there's been no NFL action since February. Sorry XFL and AFL, you just don't cut it. This NFL live stream is where it's at. And you can watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream channel, start time The Browns vs. Jets live stream is tomorrow (Wednesday, August 3)

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Jets, of course, have practically earned this slot by being the most newsworthy team of the offseason. The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers makes Gang Green instant playoff contenders.

Unfortunately for NBC's ratings and those looking to see the high-profile QB in action, he won't be playing in this pre-pre-season game. Instead, 2021's No. 2 Draft pick Zach Wilson will get the ball, and try and erase last season's memories that led to him becoming second to Rodgers.

For the Browns fans, they're hopeful to see something out of Deshaun Watson, who may or may not start, and only threw for 58.2 percent last season. Nick Chubb's running will be key for Cleveland.

For those curious about the odds, DraftKings has the Jets (-125) as extremely slight favorites. At +105, the Browns are practically at even.

Here's everything you need to watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream online, plus options that give you the game for free.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Hall of Fame Game live streams in the US

In the U.S., the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on three of the best streaming services: fubo , Sling TV and Peacock.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Thursday (Aug. 3).

The more comprehensive package with NBC comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want for the NFL season: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

To get a more affordable deal, go to Sling TV for Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) for $55 per month (though it may be $60 in some areas). The Fubo TV Pro package gives you all of the above, for $75 per month.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN. Your first month is 50% off!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Peacock also hosts live sports that air on NBC, and has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream.

NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Browns vs Jets on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Browns vs Jets live stream starts at 1 a.m. BST Friday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Browns vs Jets live streams in Canada

TSN2 offers NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams to folks in Canada.

You can also watch on DAZN, the oft-home of NFL live streams in Canada. DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in Australia

We can't find who's got the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream in Australia, but the odds are that it will be on ESPN in Australia, available via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.

If it's not there, Americans may want to get familiar with ExpressVPN to watch on their home services.