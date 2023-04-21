Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Newcastle and Tottenham go head-to-head in a match that will have serious implications in the battle for Champions League football — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (April 24)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

It’s been a remarkable season so far on Tyneside, but the Magpies are currently licking their wounds after a total capitulation last weekend away at Villa Park. Newcastle have conceded the fewest goals in the league this season and yet Aston Villa carved them open time after time with in-form striker Ollie Watkins bagging a brace in a convincing 3-0 win.

Eddie Howe is now tasked with ensuring that was just a one-off blip and must now get his side back to winning ways against fellow top-four rival Tottenham. Newcastle will be relieved to return to St James’ Park after three away trips in a row. Newcastle have only tasted defeat once this season in front of a home crowd, and look almost a completely different side when the fierce SJP crowd is backing them. See the 2-0 demolition of Man Utd earlier this month as clear proof that when SJP is rocking the entire team feeds off that energy.

Tottenham will also travel up to the North East looking to put a disastrous defeat behind them. Spurs appeared to have salvaged a point against Bournemouth thanks to an 88th-minute equalizer from Amaut Danjuma, but somehow they let the point slip away in the fifth minute of additional time as Danjo Ouattara found a winner for the Cherries. Losing to relegation-threatened Bournemouth at home was certainly not in the script for Tottenham.

The mood in North London is less than ideal right now. The overdue sacking of Antonio Conte has led to something of an uplift in results, but Tottenham’s bad habit of throwing away points persists. Yet for all the talk of the club being in a crisis, they are still in with a good chance of securing Champions League football and a win on Tyneside would draw them level on points with Newcastle ahead of what will be a testing match against Man Utd.

Both these teams desperately want to finish in the Premier League top four this season, and this match could end up being a deciding factor in which (if either) of them makes the cut. The Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream should be a thrilling match as a draw helps neither of side. Expect both to push for the three points right from the very start.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN offers fast connection times and ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).