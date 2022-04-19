New Star Wars game in development from Amy Hennig’s studio

Amy Hennig’s Skydance New Media announced that it is teaming up with Lucasfilm Games to develop a brand-new Star Wars video game. According to today’s press release , this project will be a “richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary Star Wars galaxy.”

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig, President of Skydance New Media. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Hennig, who is best known for her work on PlayStation’s Uncharted series, was previously set to helm a Visceral Games-developed Star Wars game for EA. That title was ultimately canceled after Visceral was dissolved. Hennig would eventually leave EA and go on to found Skydance New Media.

Lucasfilm Games Vice President, Douglas Reilly said he “couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy.” The VP stated that both collaborators are working hard on developing this new title and that it will share more information “when the time is right.” This new Star Wars game would be the studio’s second major project. Last year, Skydance announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to develop a new game set in the Marvel Universe.

As Polygon notes, Hennig’s Star Wars title is now the fifth one in development with Lucasfilm Games. This includes Quantic Dreams' Star Wars: Eclipse, Ubisoft's new open-world Star Wars game and Respawn Entertainment's Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and two other Star Wars games.

We currently have no time frame for when Amy Hennig’s or any of the in-development Star Wars titles may see the light of day. But it’s clear Lucasfilm Games wants as many titles set in the famous Sci-Fi/Fantasy universe as possible.

With the exception of Jedi: Fallen Order, EA’s Star Wars titles – namely the Battlefront games – haven’t been well-received, which possibly spurred Lucasfilm Games to seek other developers (EA once had the exclusive rights for Star Wars games). We’ll have to wait and see if these upcoming titles deliver the kind of Star Wars experiences fans desire.