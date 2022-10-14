Star Wars Eclipse: Gameplay, trailer, story and more

Star Wars Eclipse promises all-new characters and environments set in Star Wars' High Republic Era. It also marks the first Star Wars game from Quantic Dream. The Detroit: Become Human developer dropped the game's debut cinematic trailer during The Game Awards 2021, and it was stunning.

While this cinematic trailer doesn't reveal any gameplay, it does paint the picture of an ominous force about to shatter a peaceful galaxy. The story details are scarce, but we do get a few hints, including the appearance of Yoda.

Read on for all the latest info about Star Wars Eclipse, including what we expect to see from the gameplay and story.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Quantic Dream)

Unfortunately, we have no solid information about Star Wars Eclipse's release date. No new information has come from Quantic Dream or Lucasfilm Games since the initial trailer dropped. All that we know at this stage is that the game is “currently in the early stages of development,” according to an article on the Star Wars website (opens in new tab).

This would indicate that we’re at least a couple of years away from actually getting to play the game. Rumors surrounding the game also suggest the game's development has taken a slow start.

Reputable leaker Tom Henderson claimed in December 2021 that Star Wars Eclipse is "believed to be around 3-4 years away minimum." Developer Quantic Dream is currently struggling to hire staff (opens in new tab), possibly due to the involvement of the studio's controversial head David Cage. The company is also reportedly having issues with its existing development tools not being well-suited to Eclipse.

Given that we still haven't seen any updates almost a year after the initial trailer, it would be prudent not to expect anything soon.

Star Wars Eclipse: Gameplay

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

Quantic Dream tends to create interactive, narrative-driven adventure games that are light on traditional gameplay. However, the developer may branch out for Eclipse. The developer notes (opens in new tab) that Star Wars Eclipse will be an action-adventure game with multiple characters, each with its own branching possibilities. This suggests it might shake off the “playable movie” tag from previous Quantic Dream games.

The studio won’t be completely switching things up, though. In classic Quantic Dream fashion, it appears that player choice will be a key component of Star Wars Eclipse. There will be several playable characters and your choices will matter, with every decision having the potential for a dramatic impact on the course of the player's story experience. Rather than fixating on one character that you build up over time, you may need to control the fate of many pieces on the proverbial board.

Star Wars Eclipse: Platform speculation

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

Currently, we have no information about which platforms will get Star Wars Eclipse. Most likely, it will come out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it seems less likely to launch on PS4 and Xbox One. At this point, we may even see a new console generation announced by the time we hear more about Star Wars Eclipse's platforms.

Star Wars Eclipse: Trailer

The Star Wars Eclipse cinematic trailer from The Game Awards 2021 sets the game in the High Republic Era. The High Republic period, not to be confused with The Old Republic, is set hundreds of years before The Skywalker Saga, and was the golden age of the Republic and the Jedi Order. Novels, comics and even audiobooks have already explored this era, but Eclipse will be the first video game set within this part of the Star Wars timeline.

While there’s no gameplay in the trailer, there is still plenty to dissect. Perhaps the biggest moment of the trailer is actually buried in the middle when we see a little green figure staring out the window of what looks like the Jedi Council chambers. A closer inspection of visual assets provided by Quantic Dream shows this is in fact Yoda standing in the Council room, so we can expect at least one familiar face.

We also get Jedi dueling on a bridge, alien races in seedy Outer Rim cities and an alien race performing some form of ritual that appears to birth a sinister-looking figure. Odds would suggest that this is our first look at the game’s primary antagonist.

Star Wars Eclipse: Story

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Quantic Dream)

Quantic Dream has promised that Star Wars Eclipse will feature all-new characters and environments in this High Republic Era game. Eclipse will take place in the Outer Rim: a somewhat-lawless region of the galaxy where the Jedi and the Republic often struggle to assert control.

The High Republic has been the focus of several Star Wars comic series, which have established some canon already. While Eclipse could expound on these established storylines, Quantic Dream's talk of all-new characters and never-before-seen species suggests this will be an entirely new story.

The cinematic trailer may show us some of these unfamiliar species. We have yet to know the origins of the game's potential antagonist, and the Anomid make an appearance as well. This species appears in the trailer wearing red robes with their faces fully covered. They debuted in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and have only made a handful of brief appearances since.

Despite all these new characters and environments, we do get some familiar sights in the cinematic trailer. There are plenty of Jedi to be found, including the aforementioned Yoda. Species integral to the Star Wars galaxy, such as the Mon Calamari and the Duros, make appearances in the trailer. Since Eclipse will feature a cast of multiple playable characters, we may ultimately play as some of these familiar — and less familiar — faces. But we will keep you updated as we learn more about Star Wars Eclipse.