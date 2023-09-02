New on HBO and Max — 5 new shows and movies to watch in September 2023

Fall may soon be on its way, but Max (and HBO) is turning up the heat. There are a ton of shows and movies debuting on Warner Bros. Discovery's super-sized service for September 2023, including a small sampling of series from AMC Plus.

There are plenty of creepy additions this month to get you in the Halloween mood, too, including the Interview with the Vampire TV series' debut on Max. Plus, the comedy Starstruck returns with a wild third season.

September also brings a slew of the Friday the 13th films, the Blade trilogy, the Children of the Corn movies, Carrie, It, and new animated series like FLCL: Grunge and Batwheels. Our favorite picks? Read on to see what we suggest checking out this month on Max.

New on HBO and Max in September 2023: Top picks

Interview with the Vampire Season 1

Based on Anne Rice's chilling 1976 novel, this TV adaptation from AMC delves into the complex life of vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), as he spills his dark secrets to reporter Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Once a wealthy black man in 1910s New Orleans, Louis is transformed into a vampire by the enigmatic Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). But immortality isn't all it's cracked up to be, especially when young vampire Claudia (Bailey Bass and Delainey Hayles) enters the picture, adding another layer of tension to Louis and Lestat's already complicated bond.

Premieres Sept. 1 on Max

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart wraps up the long-running Adult Swim animated series with a bang, bringing Dr. Thaddeus Venture (James Urbaniak), Brock Samson (Patrick Warburton), and Hank (Chris McCulloch) and Dean Venture's (Michael Sinterniklaas) journeys to a supposed end. After Hank disappears, chaos unfolds involving a new villainous organization, ARCH, that draws in Dr. Mrs. The Monarch (Doc Hammer) and even risks sending VenTech Tower into orbit. There are plenty of betrayals and revelations —including The Monarch (Chris McCulloch) being Dr. Venture's clone — as the series comes to a thrilling end. For now.

Premieres Sept. 2 on Max

FLCL: Grunge

The fourth season in the FLCL saga, FLCL: Grunge is also the sequel to 2018's FLCL Alternative. It follows a close-knit friend group of three teenagers, who recently graduated. As they enter the workforce, they grapple with becoming adults, all the while dealing with the machinations of a strange woman named Haruko Haruhara (Kari Wahlgren). Unlike the previous seasons, Grunge will be the first in the entire FLCL universe to be animated solely using neon, frenetic CGI.

Premieres Sept. 10 on Max

Donyale Luna: Supermodel

Donyale Luna: Supermodel is HBO's eye-opening documentary about fashion's forgotten pioneer: the industry's first Black supermodel. Though most of the world is already familiar with names like Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell Donyale Luna -- who graced Vogue and Harper's Bazaar covers first -- often gets overlooked. This film aims to change that, giving Luna the spotlight she's long deserved in what looks to be an exciting snapshot of her career over the years and what led to her overall successes.

Premieres Sept. 13 on Max

Starstruck season 3

Picking up two years after the breakup between Jessie (Rose Matafeo) and superstar Tom (Nikesh Patel), Starstruck season 4 finds everyone's lives in flux. While Tom continues to soar in his career under the watchful eye of his formidable manager (Minnie Driver), Jessie tries to move on by dating outside the celebrity sphere—though she can't fully shake off her lingering feelings for Tom. As her friends advance in their own lives, Jessie faces the challenge of figuring out her own path.

Premieres Sept. 28 on Max

Everything new on HBO and Max in September 2023

SEPTEMBER 1

42 (2013)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Anna (2019)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Bullet To The Head (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1942)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Class Action (1991)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Critters (1986)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Date Night (2010)

Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dutch (1991)

The Exorcist (1973)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Firestorm (1998)

Friday (1995)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Georgia Rule (2007)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Heartburn (1986)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Juice (1992)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Mask (1994)

MI-5 (2015)

Millennium (1989)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Ordinary Love (2020)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Philomena (2013)

Post Grad (2009)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)

Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)

Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Sabrina (1995)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

She's Funny That Way (2015)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Snitch (2013)

Source Code (2011)

Spy (2015)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

SEPTEMBER 2

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)

SEPTEMBER 4

Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)

Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)

SEPTEMBER 5

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)

See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)

Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)

SEPTEMBER 6

Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)

Max (2015)

SEPTEMBER 7

Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)

Does Murder Sleep? (ID)

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)

Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)

Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)

Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)

Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)

Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)

SEPTEMBER 8

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

SEPTEMBER 9

Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

SEPTEMBER 10

FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)

Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)

SEPTEMBER 11

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)

The Faking Dead

SEPTEMBER 13

Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)

Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)

Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

SEPTEMBER 14

No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)

SEPTEMBER 15

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)

WB 100th Behind The Shield

SEPTEMBER 16

Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)

SEPTEMBER 17

Building Roots (HGTV)

Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)

SEPTEMBER 18

Chico Virtual (2023)

Double Cultura (2023)

El Carrito (2023)

Keep/Delete (2023)

La Macana (2023)

Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)

Un Pequeño Corte (2023)

SEPTEMBER 20

Naked Attraction

SEPTEMBER 21

American Sniper (2014)

Blippi Wonders, Season 3

Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)

Young Love (Max Original)

SEPTEMBER 22

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)

Guy's All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)

Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)

Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)

Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)

SEPTEMBER 23

Paris Can Wait (2017)

SEPTEMBER 24

Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)

SEPTEMBER 25

American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)

Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)

Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)

SEPTEMBER 26

Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)

Savior Complex (HBO Original)

SEPTEMBER 27

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)

SEPTEMBER 28

Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)

The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

SEPTEMBER 29

Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)

SEPTEMBER 30

Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)

Leaving Max in September 2023

September 8

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight (2018)

The Tourist (Max Original)



September 13

Ghosts, Season 1-3 (CBS Original)

Tammy (2014)



September 30

300 (2007)

17 Again (2009)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Another Me (2014)

Armageddon (1998)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Game (2015)

Bloodsport (1988)

Boyz N The Hood (1991)

Braveheart (1995)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Caddyshack (1980)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Chicago (2003)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

The Crying Game (1993)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

District 9 (2009)

Divergent (2014)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter (2015)

The Family (2013)

Get Hard (2015)

The Getaway(1972)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Girl Happy (1965)

The Good Lie (2014)

Good News (1947)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)

Harriet (2019)

Head Full of Honey (2018)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

The Host (2007)

Hot Shots! (1991)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hot Summer Nights (2018)

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

The Invisible War (2012)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jacket (2005)

JFK (1991)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Kid (2019)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Klute (1971)

The Last Circus (2011)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

Last Night In Soho (2021)

Let's Be Cops (2014)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Woods (2019)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

The Meg (2018)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Moneyball (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Night Moves (1975)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Oliver! (1968)

The Omega Man (1971)

One Missed Call (2008)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Poseidon (2006)

Push (2009)

Rampage (2018)

Rising Sun (1993)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape (2019)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Smokin' Aces (2007)

Spawn (1997)

Stage Fright (1950)

Star 80 (1983)

Steel (1997)

Steven Universe: The Movie (2020)

Steven Universe The Movie Sing-a-Long (2020)

Sublet (2020)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

They Died With Their Boots On (1941)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

This Is Elvis (1981)

Till the End of Time (1946)

To Be or Not To Be (1983)

Torpedo Run (1958)

Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Tu Me Manques (2019)

Twister (1996)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Valkyrie (2008)

The Vanishing (1993)

The Wave (2016)

We Are The Best! (2014)

Wild Wild West (1999)

You've Got Mail (1998)