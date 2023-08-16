New Netflix movie stars Bradley Cooper as legendary composer — here’s your first look

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Maestro, an upcoming Bradley Cooper project that will see the popular actor play Leonard Bernstein, the legendary composer who famously wrote the music for West Side Story and served as the director of the New York Philharmonic orchestra for a decade.

Maestro has a Netflix release date of December 20, with a limited theatrical run starting November 22 and a Venice Film Festival premier in September. Maestro not only features Cooper in the leading role but is also directed, co-written and co-produced by the star. You can watch the first trailer down below, which gives us a good taste of what the final movie will be like, and it looks very promising overall.

Described as a “biographical romance," the film will chronicle Bernstein’s life and career, with a particular focus on his turbulent marriage to Felicia Montealegre, who will be played by actress Carey Mulligan. The film’s very solid cast will also include Maya Hawke and Sam Nivola as the couple’s two kids. The supporting members include Sarah Silverman, Matt Bomer, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio and Eric Parkinson.

The movie will be Cooper’s second directorial effort after he previously helmed 2018’s A Star is Born. That well-received musical flick went on to earn a slew of awards nominations, including a Best Picture nod at the 91st Academy Awards. Netflix will likely be hoping that Maestro can similarly be a major awards player. Although, the biopic will face stiff competition from the likes of Oppenheimer and maybe even Barbie.

Adding to its awards credibility is the fact the movie is also co-written by Josh Singer, the screenwriter of Best Picture winner Spotlight, and it also boasts Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg among its producers. On paper, Maestro definitely looks like a contender and a very strong bet for eventual inclusion in our roundup of the best Netflix movies.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something you can watch on Netflix right now, there’s plenty of new shows and moves on Netflix this month. And the fresh additions include Heart of Stone, a new spy thriller starring Gal Gadot. While the action romp has received a less-than-stellar reception from critics, it’s shot straight to the No.1 spot on the streamer’s most-watched list. That’s a feat Maestro will hope to replicate when it lands on Netflix in late December.

