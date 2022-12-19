New MacBook Pro M2 models just tipped for early 2023 launch — here’s what we know

New MacBook Pro M2 models could arrive early next year according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, whose latest Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter discusses the long-rumored MacBook Pro M2 laptops.

Per Gurman’s report, Apple originally planned to release the new premium laptops in late 2022, as he claimed earlier this year . However, due to internal delays, the notebooks were bumped to early 2023. Aside from packing an Apple M2 chip, Gurman claims the new MacBook Pros won't see any significant redesigns. This would be similar to how the new iPad Pro 2022 is effectively the same machine as its predecessor, only with a faster chip.

The rumored new MacBook Pro 2023 laptops won't get a major redesign, according to Mark Gurman. (Image credit: Future)

It’s possible that these new laptops, which would replace the existing 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 , could appear at Apple's spring product launch event, which usually takes place in March each year. That would also fit with the release of the major updates to macOS Ventura (13.3) and iOS 16 (16.3), which are slated for a February or March debut, according to Gurman.

The MacBook Pros released in 2021 represented a major redesign from previous models. Because of that, it’s not too surprising that these potential 2023 iterations retain the current models’ basic form. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing since it probably means we’ll get laptops with an SD card reader, an HDMI port and MagSafe charging. However, it could also mean the new MacBook Pros will likely keep the controversial notch in the display.

Mark Gurman also claims a new Mac Pro packing an "M2 Extreme" chip will arrive sometime in 2023. (Image credit: Hadrian/Shutterstock)

In addition to his claims of new MacBook Pros in early 2023, Gurman also said a new Mac Pro is on the way. Gurman noted that rumors of a Mac Pro with an “M2 Extreme” chip (a more powerful version of the M1 Ultra found in the Apple Mac Studio ) won’t be happening, due to complexity and cost concerns. Gurman claims the Mac Pro with M2 Ultra will arrive in 2023, though didn’t narrow down a launch window.

If these rumors pan out, 2023 could be a huge year for Mac fans. But given the nature of these reports, it’s best to treat them with a healthy dose of skepticism until we hear official word from Apple.