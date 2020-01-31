Netflix users watched 2 billion hours of Adam Sandler movies, so now we’re getting more

Adam Sandler is making good on his promise/threat to make more "bad" movies if he didn't get an Oscar nomination for his performance in Uncut Gems.

Netflix announced that it has ordered four more movies from Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, extending a deal that already brought five movies and a stand-up special to the streaming service.

None of those five movies (Murder Mystery, The Ridiculous 6, The Week Of, Sandy Wexler and The Do-Over) made our list of best movies on Netflix, but apparently, they're very popular with Netflix viewers.

The streaming service revealed that subscribers have spent over 2 billion hours watching Sandler's movies. Billion with a "B"!

Murder Mystery a monster hit

Netflix also said that last year's Murder Mystery was the most popular title on the service in the U.S. as well as eight other countries. And 83 million households chose to view Murder Mystery in its first four weeks of release.

(That "chose to view" stat is something Netflix recently started throwing around. Basically, if you watch a program for two minutes, that counts as a "view.")

Sandler and Happy Madison first signed a deal with Netflix in 2014, then re-upped in 2017. Currently, he has two Netflix projects in the works: the family film Hubie Halloween and an untitled animated movie that he'll write and star in.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

The actor recently received rave reviews for starring in Uncut Gems. That wasn't made under the Netflix deal but will still hit the streaming service in May in the U.S. and is already available in some international regions.

When promoting Uncut Gems, Sandler joked that if he didn't get an Oscar nomination, he was "going to f***ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That’s how I get them."

Oh, he got them.