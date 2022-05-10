My Dyson vacuum works just fine, but I’m upgrading to something else — here’s why

When it comes to cleaning our floors, having one of the best vacuum cleaners is a must-have. Dyson is known for its power, advanced filtration system and innovative design, so it's no surprise why it's one of the most sought-after vacuum cleaners.

And after buying my Dyson Small Ball Allergy Upright Cleaner , I soon realized why. I was impressed by the Dyson's powerful suction and pick-up performance that rivaled any other upright I’ve owned. What’s more, its design was ergonomic, attractive and easy to store in my crammed utility cupboard.

But after 18-months of using my trusted Dyson Ball, I’ve now decided to upgrade my upright to a cordless vacuum cleaner. You may wonder what the big deal is. But whenever there is much debate about corded vs. cordless vacuums, I’ve always been loyal to the corded camp.

First of all, you simply can’t beat the power of a corded vacuum cleaner, and secondly, they’re more heavy-duty and sturdy than their cordless counterparts. When it comes to longevity, the corded cleaners are far superior.

But the truth is, I just want to make my housework easier without a power cord trailing behind me or getting stuck under doors. I also found the Dyson Ball upright quite heavy at 6.9kg (that's 15.2 pounds) which made carrying it up and down the stairs a hindrance.

Plus, I want the flexibility of cleaning awkward or hard-to-reach crevices with ease. This was something that I had struggled with the Dyson Ball, as you couldn’t clean under low-rise furniture without using an attachment.

For those reasons, I’m willing to trade my Dyson power for practicality, upgrading to a more convenient option. While the Dyson corded vacuum cleaners are more expensive than the corded types, there are cheaper equivalents to suit every budget, such as the Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum ($349, Amazon ). You can always check out Shark vs Dyson: which vacuum cleaner is the best to compare vacuum cleaners yourself.

In the meantime, if you want to upgrade from a corded to cordless vacuum cleaner as I am, here are some things to consider before buying:

Pros and cons of a corded vacuum

Dyson Small Ball Allergy vacuum on carpet (Image credit: Dyson)

Corded vacuum pros:

Corded vacuums are far more powerful.

Corded vacuums run longer without the inconvenience of a battery.

Corded vacuums are the best option for carpeted floors.

Corded vacuums are ideal for large houses.

Corded vacuums are better for removing pet hair.

Corded vacuums typical have a large canister to hold more debris.

Corded vacuum cons:

You vacuum's cord gets in the way.

You're limited by power points.

Corded vacuums are heavy to carry and bulky to store.

It's awkward to get into hard-to-reach spots with corded vacuums.

Corded vacuums are noisier.

Pros and cons of a cordless vacuum

White cordless vacuum cleaner (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cordless vacuum pros:

There's no cord to get in the way.

A cordless vacuum doesn't need a power source.

Cordless vacuums are quick and convenient.

Cordless vacuums are more portable and lighter to carry.

It's easy to clean awkward places with a cordless vacuum.

Cordless vacuums are easy to store if you lack storage space.

Cordless vacuums are ideal for smaller homes.

Cordless vacuum cons:

Battery charge on a cordless vacuum doesn’t last long.

Typically, cordless vacuums have a smaller filter and canister to capture debris.

Cordless vacuums tend to be less sturdy than corded models.

Corded vs. Cordless vacuums — what to pick

Whether you opt for a corded or cordless vacuum, it depends on your needs and lifestyle. If you have a palatial home, corded vacs will give a more powerful, and longer clean. Similarly, a cordless would be more convenient for giving apartments or small spaces a quick once-over.

For now, I’m happy trading power for practicality if it will make my housework chores a breeze.

If you want your Dyson to last longer, check out how to clean a Dyson vacuum for maximum performance. Or how to clean every room for more top cleaning tips.