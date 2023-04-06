Moto G Power 5G 2023 unveiled with 38-hour battery life and 120Hz display for $299

Moto G Power (2022) specs Starting price: $299

Screen size: 6.5-inches (2400 x 1080)

Display refresh rate: 120Hz

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 930

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.8) main; 2MP (f/2.4) macro; 2MP (f/2.4) depth

Front cameras: 16MP (f/2.4)

Battery size: 5,000 mAh

Size: 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches

Weight: 6.5 ounces

OS: Android 13

The new Moto G Power 5G (2023) promises the impressive battery life and fair value of past G Power devices, but now with 5G performance. An elevated design, larger storage options, higher refresh rate and better front-facing camera could also make one of the best phones for battery life even better.

Starting at $299 (up from $199 of 2022's Moto G Power 5G,) this device is curated towards those who wants a phone that truly lasts all day. The previous-generation model survived over 13 hours in our battery life tests, beating some of the top flagships.

The Moto G Power (2023) will become available soon and has the potential to be one of the best cheap phones available. Here's what you'll want to know about price, release date, features and, of course, battery life.

The Moto G Power (2023) starts at $299 for 128GB of storage, but also goes up to a 256GB configuration. The Moto G Power (2022) came in only 64GB and 128GB storage options at the same price tiers, for comparison.

As for availability, the Moto G Power (2022) is slated to launch on April 13. It will be unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com. In the coming months, the phone will also land in Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile.

Moto G Power 5G (2023) design and display

(Image credit: Motorola)

Like many of the best cheap phones, the Moto G Power (2023) design might not be a priority, but it certainly looks a bit more elevated than before. The brand opted for neutral black and silver color options, which looks sleek in the renders, but we'll have to take a closer look at when we go hands-on.

Based on the specs, the G Power (2023) is a bit slimmer than the G Power (2022), perhaps offering a more premium feel. The chin and forehead bezels are still pretty pronounced.

The latest G Power device maintains a centered hole-punch front camera, while the the 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot and USB-C charging port remain in their familiar locations.

Otherwise, the Moto G Power (2023) has a 6.5-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution. The display hasn't blown us away in past iterations of the phone, but with a faster 120Hz refresh rate and higher resolution screen, we could see improvements to gaming responsiveness and scrolling.

Moto G Power 5G (2023) cameras

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola's phones aren't usually among the best camera phones, but they let you take good smartphone photos without breaking the bank. The 50MP (f/1.8) main, 2MP (f/2.4) macro and 2MP (f/2.4) depth array offer considerable versatility. It's great to see an improved 16MP (f/2.4) selfie cam included, too.

That said, we'll need to conduct a series of camera comparisons with similarly-priced smartphones to see how the G Power's array of lenses and photography modes perform in this latest installment of Motorola's long-lasting phone.

Moto G Power 5G (2023) battery life

(Image credit: Motorola)

Speaking of long-lasting, battery life is the reason we typically recommend a Moto G Power handset. With a 5,000 mAh battery, this is a phone that prioritizes power. Motorola claims the G Power can last up to 38 hours on a full charge, with battery life varying based on use. We'll need to test it ourselves, though.

The Moto G Power (2022) lasted 13 hours and 15 minutes in our battery life test, in which we have a fully charged phone surf the web continuously over cellular until it runs out of power. The 2020 Moto G Power lasted a record-setting 16-plus hours, and the 2021 version lasted over 14 hours, so there has been a downward trend in overall stamina that we'll need to consider.

Moto G Power 5G (2023) outlook

Until we can test the Moto G Power 5G (2023) ourselves to get a feel for the performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 930, plus the improvements to the display and selfie cam, we can't come to any conclusions. But beefier specs for a phone under $300 has certainly caught our attention. Stay tuned for our full rated Moto G Power 5G review.