Microsoft Is Making It Easier to Get Xbox Project Scarlett

Microsoft is making it really simple for you to get Project Scarlett. But first, you need to be willing to start paying now.

In a blog post on Monday (Oct. 28), Microsoft said that its new Xbox All Access program will allow you to upgrade from an Xbox One console to Project Scarlett, the company's successor machine, when the device launches during the 2020 holiday season.

Xbox All Access is designed to help folks more easily get into Xbox gaming without needing to pay hundreds of dollars upfront. For as little as $20 per month over a 24-month period, you can get an Xbox One X, Xbox One S, or Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle. The bundle includes one controller and customers also get a 24-month membership to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Pricing varies in the Xbox All Access program based on the console customers choose. Customers also need to qualify for the program by having a partner bank assess their creditworthiness. If everything checks out, they can buy the package they want on Amazon and get the console.

But it's arguably the Project Scarlett option that might prove most appealing to folks. Regardless of the option customers choose, they can upgrade to Project Scarlett, which doesn't yet have an official name, after they make 18 of the 24 payments in Xbox All Access.

To sweeten the pot, however, Microsoft said on Monday that for a limited time, and specifically until the end of the year, anyone who signs up for Xbox All Access will only need to make as little as 12 payments in the program before they can upgrade to Project Scarlett.

So, if you sign up now, you could conceivably make the required payments within the next year and get Project Scarlett around launch. In order to take advantage of that offer, however, customer need to trade-in their Xbox when they upgrade to Project Scarlett.

Project Scarlett is the codename for Microsoft's next big console release. We don't know too much about it now, but Microsoft has revealed that Halo Infinite will launch alongside the console next year. The system's custom AMD processor and internal SSD promise four times the power of Xbox One X complete with 8K resolution, framerates of up to 120 fps, ray tracing support and ultra fast load times. It will compete directly with Sony's similarly specced PS5 in Holiday 2020.