Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2 — everything we know so far

By the power of Grayskull, we cannot wait for Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2! Netflix’s continuation of the original 1983 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe premiered on July 23 with the first five episodes of a two-part epic, with the second half of the series set to debut in the future.

Created by geek auteur Kevin Smith, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a direct continuation of Mattel’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon that children of the ’80s grew up watching. Smith envisioned a more adult-oriented series for fans of the original, and that’s what Netflix delivered, with a more violent and action-oriented take on the characters and world of Eternia.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Part 2. Find out when the next five episodes are expected to drop, who’s voicing everyone’s favorite heroes (and villains!) and more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 does not have a set release date yet. Netflix released the first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation in July to a lot of buzz, so we’d expect the series will return toward the end of the year to keep hype and momentum going.

That said, it may not be a bad idea to think it's coming sooner rather than later. Smith told EW (when asked about how he's rearranged the Masters of the Universe that fans were familiar with) that "you've seen part 1, I've seen part 2," which makes us wonder if the next batch could arrive any day now.

Smith also tweeted that they've already "recorded the live orchestra score for episode 10" and "finished the sound mix on Ep 8," before saying that part 2 is "officially picture-locked, nearly wrapped, and ready to go!"

So it sounds like Netflix will have this next batch of episodes ready to go soon.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 has a stellar, top-tier voice cast. Prince Adam/He-Man is played by Chris Wood, while his arch-nemesis, Skeletor, is voiced by prolific voice actor and sci-fi/fantasy legend Mark Hamill. Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Teela, who becomes the show’s protagonist after the first episode.

The full cast includes:

Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man, the prince of Eternia whose secret identity as He-Man is exposed in the first episode

as Prince Adam/He-Man, the prince of Eternia whose secret identity as He-Man is exposed in the first episode Mark Hamill as Skeletor, the villain who constantly tries to take over Castle Grayskull

as Skeletor, the villain who constantly tries to take over Castle Grayskull Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Prince Adam’s protector who is unaware he is actually the great hero of Eternia

as Teela, Prince Adam’s protector who is unaware he is actually the great hero of Eternia Liam Cunningham as Duncan, the Man-At-Arms who knows He-Man’s true identity

as Duncan, the Man-At-Arms who knows He-Man’s true identity Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s second-in-command

as Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s second-in-command Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, the queen of Eternia who knows Prince Adam’s secret identity

as Queen Marlena, the queen of Eternia who knows Prince Adam’s secret identity Diedrich Bader as King Randor, the king of Eternia who does not know the truth about He-Man

as King Randor, the king of Eternia who does not know the truth about He-Man Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Teela’s mother and protector of Grayskull’s secrets

as Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Teela’s mother and protector of Grayskull’s secrets Stephen Root as Cringer, Prince Adam’s skittish pet cat who transforms into Battle Cat when Prince Adam is He-Man

as Cringer, Prince Adam’s skittish pet cat who transforms into Battle Cat when Prince Adam is He-Man Griffin Newman as Orko, the last of the Trollans, a goofy but powerful sorcerer

as Orko, the last of the Trollans, a goofy but powerful sorcerer Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man, one of the many villains in Eternia

Other cast members include:

Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man

as Mer-Man Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops

as Tri-Klops Jason Mewes as Stinkor

as Stinkor Alan Oppenheimer as Moss-Man

as Moss-Man Justin Long as Roboto

as Roboto Cree Summer as Priestess

as Priestess Harley Quinn Smith as Illena

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation continues the story of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. In Part 1, Eternia is thrown into chaos after multiple secrets are revealed about Castle Grayskull. Skeletor mounts an attack on Castle Grayskull just as Teela, the daughter of Duncan and the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, is being knighted as the new Man-At-Arms. During the battle, Prince Adam’s identity as He-Man is exposed and Castle Grayskull is revealed to conceal the Hall of Wisdom, containing an orb that contains all the magic that flows through Eternia. He-Man stops the orb from exploding with the Sword of Power, splitting it in two and eliminating magic from Eternia. With Skeletor and He-Man both seemingly killed in the battle, Teela leaves her position as Man-At Arms, feeling betrayed by Prince Adam’s secrets.

Of course, He-Man and Skeletor aren’t really dead. After learning that she must recover the Sword of Power to save Eternia, Teela goes on a journey with the remaining Masters of the Universe, and Prince Adam is eventually discovered to be in another realm, Preternia, and returns to restore magic to the realm. But just as things are looking up for the heroes, Skeletor suddenly returns, stabbing He-Man and stealing the Sword of Power!

With a massive cliffhanger, Part 2 will likely focus on the ramifications of Skeletor’s rise to power and He-Man being stabbed.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 reactions

Smith has talked about his philosophy behind Masters of the Universe: Revelation. “We used the mythology that Mattel created,” Smith told The New York Post . “It was kind of an homage to every version of ‘Masters of the Universe.’ So I was like, ‘When this comes out, fans are going to lose their s–t!’ And I was half-right.”

Smith admitted he was surprised at the negative fan reaction to the presumed death of He-Man and defended the decision to focus on Teela’s adventure. “Teela was one of the first figures launched [and] she’s in every episode of the cartoon fighting right beside [He-Man],” he said. “So I didn’t bring anything to this where I’m like, ‘Man, watch this woke sh-t!’ Some of the takes on it feel like the people haven’t seen a movie or a TV show like, ever, in their lives. They seem to think that we have done irreversible things to some of their favorite characters…We’re halfway through a story. There is so much He-Man in the next five episodes. Ours is one long story cut up into chapters.”

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) A photo posted by on

Wood, who plays Prince Adam/He-Man, told Variety : “I read it and I was like, ‘Wait, is that…? Is that how this happens? ‘Is this…is there more?’ It was jarring, but in a really amazing way, you know, because Skeletor and He-Man, there was no real urgency or life or death stakes to their battles [in the original]. If you want to light the whole world on fire, in terms of destroying a fandom, you’d take He-Man out and be like, ‘That’s it, he’s gone, bye!’ Now what they’ve done is they’ve found really interesting ways to turn the dynamics of the show on its head and raise the stakes to a point that the original never saw.”