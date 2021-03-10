Mario Day deals — save 75% on Switch games, accessories

Mario Day is here and retailers across the Internet are offering some of the best Mario Day sales of the week. Mario Day is an annual celebration of our favorite mustached plumber. This year Nintendo is also commemorating the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros.

As a result, retailers from Amazon to Walmart are offering Mario Day sales that knock up to 35% off accessories, games, and more. Unfortunately, there are no Switch console deals at the moment — nor do we expect to see any. So if you're looking for a console, make sure to follow our where to buy Nintendo Switch guide. Otherwise, here are the best Mario Day sales you can get right now. (Make sure to follow our Nintendo Switch deals coverage for more Nintendo sales).

Best Mario Day deals right now

Mario Day deals — games

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $14 @ Best Buy

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor. As part of its Mario Day sales, Best Buy has dropped the price of this game to just $14.99.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of mini-games. It's now at its lowest price to date.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $38 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you create Super Mario levels like never before. This sophomore installment features new creation tools, story mode, and online multiplayer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

One of the games that helped get people through 2020 lets you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to that island, and turn into a villager's paradise. The game includes a 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 is one of the best multiplayer games on the Switch. It lets you race as every character and on every track from the Wii U version of the game. It's currently at an all-time price low and one of the best Mario Day sales we've seen. Plus, you get a free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online.

Mario 3D All Stars: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes three of Mario's greatest 3D platforming adventures: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Add it to your cart and the price will drop to $49, which is one of the best Mario Day sales we've seen.

Mario Day deals — accessories

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your switch. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads.

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch:was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

This officially license SanDisk microsD card for Nintendo Switch delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for a extended gameplay. Pick one up now for $10 off at Amazon.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The Ring Fit Adventure is in stock at Amazon for $69.99. (You'll need to add it to your cart to see the sale price). The Ring Fit Adventure is a great way for Switch owners to get a fast and effective workout at home, in the guise of a video game. Hard to find and rarely on sale, this is as good as Ring Fit Adventure deals get.

Nintendo Plush Toys: from $9 @ Best Buy

From Yoshi eggs to Donkey Kong bananas (pictured), Best Buy is taking up to $24 off select Mario plush toys. The toys feature popular characters from popular Nintendo franchises like Donkey Kong, Zelda, Mario, and more.

Mario Day deals — consoles

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: $299 @ Amazon

The hard-to-find Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition is now in stock at Amazon. It's designed with Mario's trademark red and blue colors and comes with a carrying case. There are no Mario Day sales for this console, but finding it in stock is noteworthy on its own.

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a highly sought after console. While most of 2020 was plagued by Switch shortages, it's gotten easier to find a Switch console in stock these days. Just keep in mind that because of its popularity, deals on the console itself are extremely rare.

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $369 @ Target

The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition features art inspired by the action-RPG game Monster Hunter Rise. It also includes a digital code for Monster Hunter Rise and a Deluxe Kit DLC that includes the game and additional in-game content. The console releases March 26.