MacBook Pro won’t charge? Apple offering free battery replacement for these models

You can now request a free battery replacement for your MacBook Pro if it won't charge past 1%.

Apple announced this shortly after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, which fixed the most annoying bugs in Apple's operating system, notably one that prevented the MacBook Pro battery from charging. But if you have a 2016/2017 MacBook Pro that still won't charge you can get a new battery without splashing the cash.

Apple published an article on its support page acknowledging that a small number of customers have been experiencing this issue.

Cupertino also shared a brief guide to determine if your battery needs service, how to update your macOS and how to identify your laptop's exact model.

Check the following to make sure that your device is eligible for a free battery replacement.

How do I know if I have this issue?

Apart from your 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro not charging past 1%, there is still a couple of things that point toward the fact that you might have a battery problem.

According to Apple, if your battery health status indicates "Service Recommended," then you are indeed affected by the charging issue.

But if the battery health status says "Normal," then it's likely that your MacBook Pro doesn't have any battery issues that need tackling.

How do I check my battery health status?

If your device is updated to macOS Big Sur:

Go to the Apple menu Click on "System Preferences" After clicking on Battery, select it again in the sidebar You should then see "Battery Health"

If your device is running on macOS Catalina or earlier:

Hold the "Option" key Click the battery icon in the menu bar You should now see the "Battery Status Menu"

Go to the Apple menu Click on "System Preferences" Select "Software Update" to check for any available updates Look for macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later or macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update.

How do I check if my MacBook Pro is a 2016 or 2017 model?

Go to the Apple menu Click on "About this Mac" Make sure if your device is listed as one of the following:

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

Once you've followed these steps and if the issue is still present, make sure to contact Apple to get your battery replaced free of charge.

But if you fancy a new Mac machine altogether then check out our MacBook Air with M1 review.