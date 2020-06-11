MacBook ARM release date, rumors and processors

MacBook ARM news has been on a slow simmer until just recently, when news leaked that turned the heat up to a raucous boil. For those unaware, the MacBook ARM is a centerpiece in a long-rumored change to Apple's laptop (and, yes, desktop) lines, where the company will be making computers without Intel processors.

It's called the MacBook ARM because Apple is licensing technology from Japanese tech firm Arm Ltd., to make the chips. Those processors will provide such a change in how Macs work, though, that the release date will take some time.

While it may seem like inside baseball for some, the upcoming MacBook ARM could be the massive revolution that Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have needed.

Reported power-efficiency gains gives Apple the chance to provide a massive redesign for its laptop line, which have slowly shown their age with incremental updates that happened while PCs have gained ground in the Mac vs PC war, most notably in the Dell XPS 13 and HP's Spectre laptops.

Here's everything you need to know about the MacBook ARM.

A specific hardware release date has yet to be announced, but according to a new report, we know when to expect the big news. A Bloomberg story claims Apple's planning to announce its MacBook ARM processors at this month's online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

This will likely happen at the keynote event that Apple will hold at WWDC, where the company typically makes its big operating system announcements to the public.

This means mark June 22 in your calendar, just like we at Tom's Guide are, as that's the first day of WWDC 2020 and the keynote is typically held on the first day of the conference.

Then, we likely have a longish window before the MacBook ARM likely comes out, which is expected to happen in 2021. This time gap will give third-party developers time to update their apps, as ARM processors don't work the same way as Intel chips do.

Remember the Microsoft Surface Pro X? That ARM processor powered laptop suffered from incompatibility issues. If Apple wants to replace Intel, it can't have such concerns.

MacBook ARM processors

Apple is said to be working on at least three ARM system-on-chip processors for its Macs. One of these MacBook ARM chips would be based on the A14 processor that the company is using in the iPhone 12. This means that these MacBook ARM laptops should be pretty fast, considering that the A13 Bionic chips in the 2019 iPhones are the fastest phone processors around, and the A12Z Bionic chip in the iPad Pro keeps pace with top-tier laptops.

Inside the MacBook ARM chips, you'll find three key components: the main CPU, a GPU and (much like in iPhones) the Neural Engine for AI and machine learning. These chips will be produced using a 5-nanometer production technique, which Apple's also expected to use for its next iPhones and iPad Pro.

Since iPhones and iPads typically don't have as many apps open at the same time as Macs, and often close those running in the 'background,' we're eager to find out how exactly these MacBook ARM laptops will function, compared to their Intel-based predecessors.

MacBook ARM rumors

Expect the new chips powering the MacBook ARM to be spread across both Mac laptop and desktop hardware.

Inside Apple, according to Bloomberg, the company's engineers have worried that Apple puts itself at risk if it stays loyal to Intel, which currently makes all of the CPUs powering its Macs. The company's internal testing has supposedly found three major benefits from MacBook ARM processors: graphics performance bumps, gains in artificial intelligence and power efficiency.

The report posits that the power efficiency gains from the new 5nm chips will likely to lead to thinner and lighter MacBooks, and not those that simply just last longer.

While the MacBook ARM chip will be based on the technology from the A-series chips that Apple powers its iPhones and iPads, don't say goodbye to macOS. Bloomberg reports that Macs and MacBooks will continue to run Apple's existing desktop operating system.

The other major rumored new MacBook feature is a massively larger touchpad. A patent suggests Apple is working on a shape-shifting touchpad dubbed a "dynamic input surface for electronic devices." While it could take up the entire space of the keyboard deck underneath the keyboard, it has wrist-detection technology. Of course, patents are not to be bet on: technology companies often apply for them just to prevent a competitor from making a product or feature.

MacBook ARM Mini-LED display

The 2021 MacBooks will also likely see a new screen technology, so it's not a huge jump to think the MacBook ARM will offer this rumored Mini-LED screen.

Mini-LED screens offer some of the perks of OLED panels — higher brightness and contrast ratios, plus deeper black tones — and then some. Mini-LED panels use inorganic Gallium nitride, a material that allows them to prevent the long-term degradation seen in OLED screens.

Mini-LED technology has been rumored for both the 16-inch MacBook Pro's Q4 2020 update and the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro.