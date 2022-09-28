Lululemon Studio — price, membership perks and what it means for Mirror

Lululemon Studio is a new hybrid workout platform that combines the virtual Mirror by Lululemon experience with discounted in-person fitness classes through a selection of industry partners.

Though Lululemon's at-home workout mirror has remained popular, the company recognized that people also want to workout at gyms and fitness studios. So it enlisted eight well-known studios to extend exercise opportunities outside of the home, offering class discounts and direct booking through the Lululemon Studio app. Exclusive programming from these studios will be available on the Mirror, too.

Lululemon Studio, in large part, is a rebrand of Mirror. Starting October 5, the workout mirror itself will now be called the Lululemon Studio Mirror, while the class platform and new benefits will be called Lululemon Studio.

So what does Lululemon Studio mean for current Mirror members? And what are the perks that come with a new Lululemon Studio membership? Here's everything you need to know.

Lululemon Studio price — how much does it cost?

The Lululemon Studio membership is $39.99/month, which is the same price as the Mirror membership right now. At least for now, it doesn't seem like there's a price hike planned despite increasing the value through new discounts and experiences.

As for the Lululemon Studio Mirror, starting October 5 the price reduces from $1,495 to $795 with free delivery. It's unclear whether this is a temporary promotion or a permanent price change, but either way it's certainly an incentive.

Lululemon Studio membership — what does it include?

There are three pillars to Lululemon Studio: content, flexibility and benefits. Content refers to the Studio Mirror and Studio app, which maintains a catalog of over 10,000 classes plus a live schedule. What's new is virtual programming from Lululemon Studio partners, searchable in the app.

That's also where you'll find flexibility to workout in-person. When you explore a studio's programming in the Studio app, you'll also see an option to book in-person classes at a 20% discount. The partnering studios at launch are AARMY, Y7 Studio, DOGPOUND, FORWARD_Space, Pure Barre, AKT, Rumble and YogaSix. Group fitness studios can charge anywhere between $20 and $50 for single classes, making the discount seem like a major perk.

Finally, when it comes to benefits besides the class discounts, Lululemon Studio members will also get 10% off their purchases at Lululemon stores and early access to events held in Lululemon's experiential stores.

Luckily, current Mirror members shouldn't expect much to change with the rollout of Lululemon Studio. Existing Mirror members will automatically become Lululemon Studio members with no change to their membership price or details.

Besides the new studio partners tab, the mobile app will look the same. There will be the same catalog of classes, same instructors and same live schedule experience. In other words, while Lululemon Studio unlocks more membership perks, users can actually take it or leave it. People don't really like when these things change, but it seems Lululemon is committed to making the transition as seamless as possible.