Lowe's post Memorial Day sale: $80 off Craftsman 2000 Series Rolling Tool Cabinet

Craftsman is a brand that professional...well, craftsmen have relied on for decades. For a limited time, you ca get one of its rolling tool cabinets for $80 under its normal price.

Currently, Lowe's has the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet on sale for just $199. That's $80 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this cabinet. As of this writing, Lowe's' website said that their stock was running low, so you might need to act fast on this one.

Craftsman Steel Tool Cabinet: was $279 now $199 @ Lowe's

Thanks to its heavy-duty steel construction and reinforced casters, this rolling storage unit is built to last. The full-extension drawers can hold 100 pounds each, and the keyed internal locking system keeps all of your tools safe and sound; it also doubles as a mobile workstation. In short, it's a workshop necessity.View Deal

Summertime is the ideal time to tackle outdoor chores, but a good home project starts with good organization. The Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet fills the bill.

Measuring 37.5 x 26.5 x 18.0 inches, Craftsman isn't messing around with the heavy-duty steel construction, and the reinforced casters have a load rating of 1,500 pounds; the full-extension drawers can hold up to 100 pounds each.

Boasting 9,266 cubic inches of storage, there's plenty of room for all of your hand tools, power tools, and all their accompanying attachments/accessories. And thanks to the keyed internal locking system, you'll have peace of mind that all of those valuables are secure.